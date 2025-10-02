Afghanistan Bans Internet Nationwide, Taliban Cuts Connectivity Citing Women Immorality, Puts Nearly 50 Million In Digital Darkness

The Taliban cut off internet and telecommunications services across Afghanistan on Monday, creating near-total digital isolation and prompting a United Nations warning of “significant harm” to the population. The blackout followed the disabling of Afghanistan’s 9,350-kilometer fiber optic network, which paralyzed key sectors of daily life. Flights were grounded, banking operations were frozen, and millions of people and businesses lost access to digital communication.

Afghanistan Internet Outage: Flights Canceled and Airports Deserted

At Kabul International Airport, all commercial flights were either canceled or listed as “unknown,” leaving the country’s primary air hub nearly empty, Reuters reported.

Independent watchdog NetBlocks also confirmed to Reuters that internet traffic levels had fallen to just one percent of normal, underscoring the unprecedented scope of the disruption.

⚠️ Update: It has now been 24 hours since #Afghanistan imposed a national internet blackout, cutting off residents from the rest of the world; the ongoing measure marks the Taliban’s return to conservative values it espoused a quarter of a century ago limiting basic freedoms pic.twitter.com/8g04yEi4Ht — NetBlocks (@netblocks) September 30, 2025

Taliban Internet Cutoff Reason

According to Reuters, the Taliban leadership directed telecom operators to shut down internet and mobile data services nationwide. Reports confirmed that cellphone connectivity had collapsed.

NetBlocks reported that the shutdown was rolled out in phases beginning Monday. The final stage also disrupted telephone services, which share infrastructure with internet systems.

The nationwide blackout appears to be part of a broader campaign led by Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in Kabul. In September, he had ordered the dismantling of fiber optic networks in several provinces. Officials have defended the move as necessary to curb what they called “immorality” online, echoing earlier statements from provincial governors.

Afghan Telecoms Caught in a “Sensitive Situation”

Afghan telecom companies told Reuters they were complying with Taliban directives while “managing this sensitive and complex situation.” Operators expressed hope that services would be restored soon.

Meanwhile, private broadcaster Tolo News reported that authorities had set a one-week deadline to shut down 3G and 4G mobile internet services, leaving only 2G networks operational.

🚨 Afghanistan has gone dark. The Taliban have imposed a nationwide internet blackout.

Not just cut off from the world, but from each other. No news.

No lifelines.

No voices. This is how repression works in the dark.#AfghanistanBlackout #AfghanVoices #AfghanistanOffline pic.twitter.com/cwUtNcDPyP — The Afghan-American Foundation (@Afghan_American) September 30, 2025

UN on Afghanistan Internet Outage

The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urged the Taliban to restore connectivity immediately. In a statement, the mission warned that the blackout “has left Afghanistan almost completely cut off from the outside world, and risks inflicting significant harm on the Afghan people.”

Reuters also quoted UN officials who said the outage had severely disrupted humanitarian operations.

Arafat Jamal, the UN refugee agency’s representative in Afghanistan, explained the impact on relief efforts.“It is another crisis on top of the existing crisis.”

Also Read: