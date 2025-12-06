Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Erupts Again: 5 Dead, Dozens Injured, Both Sides Blame Each Other For Escalation

Hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan are not ending even after weeks since the first cross-border attack took place. On December 6, a fresh wave of violence took place along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border, leaving four civilians and one soldier dead on the Afghan side following an overnight exchange of gunfire and shelling.

According to AFP, Afghan government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat confirmed that five additional civilians were wounded, three of whom sustained minor injuries during the clashes that continued until dawn on Saturday.

Pakistani officials reported that three people, including a woman, were injured after gunfire and shelling allegedly came from the Afghan side.

Pakistan, Afghanistan Trade Accusations At Each Other

Officials from both countries blamed each other for triggering the flare-up late Friday night in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Pakistani authorities stated that Afghan forces had launched mortar shells targeting the Badani area. In contrast, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistan of initiating attacks on Spin Boldak.

“Unfortunately, tonight, the Pakistani side started attacking Afghanistan in Kandahar, Spin Boldak district, and the forces of the Islamic Emirate were forced to respond,” Mujahid posted on X late Friday.

"Unfortunately, tonight, the Pakistani side started attacking Afghanistan in Kandahar, Spin Boldak district, and the forces of the Islamic Emirate were forced to respond," Mujahid posted on X late Friday.

Pakistan rejected the claim, asserting that Afghan forces fired the first shots.

“A short while ago, the Afghan Taliban regime resorted to unprovoked firing along the border,” said Mosharraf Zaidi, spokesperson for Pakistan’s prime minister, in a post on X.

From the Afghan side, Ali Mohammed Haqmal, head of Kandahar’s information department, alleged that Pakistan responded with “light and heavy artillery,” and that mortar shells landed in civilian areas.

Afghanistan, Pakistan Relations at Their Lowest Point

The incident marks another serious escalation between the neighbouring states, whose relations have deteriorated sharply since October. At the time, deadly clashes erupted across the border, killing dozens of soldiers, civilians, and suspected militants, and injuring hundreds more on both sides.

The escalation followed twin explosions in Kabul on October 9, after which the Taliban administration accused Pakistan of involvement and vowed retaliation.

Afghanistan-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds but Tensions Persist

Qatar had stepped in to mediate following the October violence, helping both sides reach a ceasefire. Despite this, multiple rounds of peace talks have failed to produce a lasting resolution.

