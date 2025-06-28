Live Tv
Home > World > Afghanistan Re-Emerges As Safe Haven For Terror Groups, Warns US Congressman Bill Huizenga

Afghanistan Re-Emerges As Safe Haven For Terror Groups, Warns US Congressman Bill Huizenga

US Congressman Bill Huizenga warns that Afghanistan has once again become a safe haven for terror groups like ISIS-K and TTP. He blames the 2021 U.S. withdrawal for the resurgence, highlighting growing violence in Pakistan and renewed threats across South and Central Asia.

US Congressman Bill Huizenga
Afghanistan Re-Emerges as Safe Haven For Terror Groups, Warns US Congressman Bill Huizenga (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 06:01:32 IST

US Congressman Bill Huizenga warned on Friday that Afghanistan has again become a “safe haven for terrorist groups,” posing a growing threat to South and Central Asia and beyond, Khaama Press reported.

Concerns Over Security Shift Post-U.S. Withdrawal

Speaking at a hearing titled “Assessing the Terrorist Threat Landscape in South and Central Asia and Exploring Opportunities for Cooperation”, Huizenga emphasised that the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan significantly shifted the regional security balance.

He blamed the Biden administration’s exit strategy for allowing terrorist networks to regroup under Taliban control, as reported by Khaama Press.

Rising Activity of ISIS-K and TTP

He specifically expressed concern over the growing activities of groups like ISIS-Khorasan and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Citing Pakistan’s recent surge in violence, he noted a rise in deadly attacks, including the recent assault in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which he saw as evidence of ongoing insurgency in the region, according to reports in Khama Press.

Recalling the Kabul Airport Bombing

Huizenga recalled the 2021 ISIS-Khorasan suicide bombing at Kabul airport that killed 13 US service members and 170 civilians.

He said one of his own constituents was injured in that attack and warned that the group has since expanded its capabilities and reach, targeting both civilians and Taliban officials.

Counterterrorism Cooperation With Pakistan

While acknowledging some recent U.S.-Pakistan counterterrorism cooperation-including the capture and extradition of a key ISIS-K figure involved in the Kabul bombing-Huizenga warned that Pakistan remains unstable.

Violence Surges in 2024

He cited 2024 as one of the most violent years in the country in over a decade, pointing to attacks by TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army, Khama Press reported.

(With Inputs From ANI)

