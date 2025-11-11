LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
Home > World > A Day After The Delhi Red Fort Blast, Car Explosion At Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex Leaves 9 Dead

A Day After The Delhi Red Fort Blast, Car Explosion At Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex Leaves 9 Dead

A day after the Delhi Red Fort blast, a powerful car explosion outside Islamabad’s District Court killed nine and injured many. The twin incidents within 24 hours have raised fears of coordinated terror activity, prompting both nations to heighten security and launch urgent investigations.

Shockwave After Red Fort Blast: Islamabad Car Explosion Sparks Regional Terror Panic (Pc: X)
Shockwave After Red Fort Blast: Islamabad Car Explosion Sparks Regional Terror Panic (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 11, 2025 14:34:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A Day After The Delhi Red Fort Blast, Car Explosion At Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex Leaves 9 Dead

A 24 hours after a massive car explosion which killed and injured many people in the vicinity of Delhi’s Red Fort, a remarkably similar event took place in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

A car explosion took place outdoors in the active district court complex area of the city on Tuesday afternoon, and this led to a number of deaths and many injuries. The closeness in time and location of the two incidents has raised concerns about a possible terrorist attack that is coordinated or retaliatory across the subcontinent. Indian authorities, meanwhile, are stepping up their investigation into the Red Fort blast with a focus on possible terrorist connections. 

The Islamabad blast, on the other hand, instantly put the region on high security alert, triggering internal investigations that are both urgent and reminiscent of the ever present diplomatic tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The court area, usually full of lawyers, litigants, and judicial staff, turned into a scene of confusion, with emergency services coming in to treat the injured amidst the debris.

Islamabad Blast Aftermath

The explosion of a car in Islamabad happened outside the district court on Tuesday afternoon in the city a big mess. The initial reports from local officials indicate that the incident has resulted in a number of deaths and many injured, and the number of victims is expected to increase.

The bomb was so powerful that it not only blew away the car where it was planted, but also left a trail of destruction by heavily damaging buildings and cars in the vicinity, thus giving a very gloomy image of the area. The security personnel have cordoned off the site and have moved in to carry out a thorough forensic examination to find out the very nature of the explosive device and if there is any link to the previous incident in India’s capital. 

The District Court Chaos and Response

What happened was nothing less than a disaster at the Islamabad District Court complex located in the G-11 sector. The area where the blast took place, according to eyewitnesses and the police, was severely ruined and it also, momentarily, raised the calm of the city. Unfortunately, there are already reports indicating that multiple deaths occurred and at least eight people were injured, besides the fear that the ultimate count might go up.

This incident happened in spite of the usually tight security surrounding the judicial complex. The very moment after the blast, the location was sealed off, and a team of forensic investigators was sent in to gather evidence and determine the exact cause and method of the explosion. The rapid and intense nature of the assault has resulted in alerts being issued throughout the country and a demand for stronger security measures being applied to all critical facilities and public places that are likely to be crowded in Pakistan.

Also Read: “Heartbreaking Scenes In Delhi”: Israel Envoy After The Red Fort Car Blast

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 2:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi Red Fort BlastIslamabad Car Explosion

RELATED News

First Visuals Surface: Blast At District Judicial Complex, Islamabad, Pakistan Leaves Nine Dead And Multiple Injured, Watch!

“Heartbreaking Scenes In Delhi”: Israel Envoy After The Red Fort Car Blast

‘We Are Going To Be Bringing Tariffs Down…’: Donald Trump On India-US Trade Deal

Putin’s Daughter Wants Sergei Lavrov Removed? Power Struggle Erupts Inside Kremlin Over Ukraine War

Who was Mariam Cisse? TikTok creator Brutally Killed On Livestream by Armed Extremists

LATEST NEWS

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (12 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Be Cautious About Official Work

Bihar Exit Polls: What Happened In 2015 And 2020, What to Expect In 2025

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress, BJP Supporters Clash at Polling Booth in Araria

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Another Doctor From Pulwama Detained, NIA Takes Over Investigation, Here’s What We Know

Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

Post-Delhi Blast, Bihar Locks Down Nepal Border For 72 Hours During Polls

Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’

A Day After The Delhi Red Fort Blast, Car Explosion At Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex Leaves 9 Dead

Sole Breadwinner For Family Dies In Delhi Car Blast, Bus Conductor Among 12 Victims

Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here’s All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines

A Day After The Delhi Red Fort Blast, Car Explosion At Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex Leaves 9 Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

A Day After The Delhi Red Fort Blast, Car Explosion At Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex Leaves 9 Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

A Day After The Delhi Red Fort Blast, Car Explosion At Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex Leaves 9 Dead
A Day After The Delhi Red Fort Blast, Car Explosion At Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex Leaves 9 Dead
A Day After The Delhi Red Fort Blast, Car Explosion At Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex Leaves 9 Dead
A Day After The Delhi Red Fort Blast, Car Explosion At Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex Leaves 9 Dead

QUICK LINKS