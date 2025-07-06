After Reuters, India Blocks X Accounts Of China’s Global Times And Turkey’s TRT World

The official ‘X’ account of international news agency Reuters has been blocked in India on the intervening night of July 5 and 6.

Following this, on June 6, Indian government blocked the official ‘X’ handles of Chines state run media company Global Times and Turkey’s official broadcaster TRT World.

Reuters, Global Times And TRT World X Accounts Held In india

Users attempting to access thse handles in India were treated with a message stating that the account has been “withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.”

According to X’s help centre guidelines, such restrictions are mostly implemented by the social media company when the platform is compelled by a valid legal request.

Despite the message displayed on X, the Government of India has denied having issued any blocking orders against Reuters. In a formal statement, the government said, “There is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold Reuters handle. We are continuously working with X to resolve the problem.”

What is GOI Saying About Banning Reuters, Global Times And TRT World X Accounts?

Reports quoting official sources ahve suggested that this can a “technical issue” on the side of social media company rather than an intentional legal action.

Reports added that Reuters and X are working in close coordination with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to resolve the matter.

As of now, the Indian government has not issued any formal statement explaining the rationale behind the blocking of Global Times and TRT World handles.

Fighting The Pakistan Propaganda

The move to block these handles is seen as India taking on the international propagand peedled after the Operation Sindoor. During the four day war Chian and India helped Pakistan militarily and also amplified the propaganda coming out of Pakistan.

X’s Global Government Affairs team revealed that the platform had received more than 8,000 requests from Indian authorities to remove posts or block accounts during Operation Sindoor. X has also filed a plea in Karnatka high court pleading that the social media company is recieving sevral takedown orders from the government.

