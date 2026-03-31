After Spain, Italy Denies US Aircraft Access To Military Base For Iran Operations As War Escalates

Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto on Monday (local time) denied the United States permission to use the Sigonella air base after authorities learned of a planned stopover by US aircraft en route to West Asia, according to La Repubblica.

The report noted that no formal request or prior consultation had been made with Italian military leadership. Instead, the flight plan was communicated only after the aircraft were already airborne.

Further checks indicated that the flights were neither routine nor logistical in nature, meaning they did not fall under existing agreements between Italy and the US, the newspaper added.

Melony Says ‘Italy Does Not Want War’

Earlier in March, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had stressed in an interview with RTL radio that Italy is not at war and does not wish to enter one, as reported by Politico.

According to Politico, Crosetto (Italian Defence Minister) himself conceded the “powerlessness” of America’s European allies in a parliamentary debate. He admitted the attack on Iran had “certainly occurred outside the rules of international law” but added no government, European or otherwise, could have prevented the strikes.

Use of Italian Bases Could Spark Political Tensions

The potential use of US military bases in Italy also risks becoming politically explosive in a country where the public has historically been wary of being drawn into US-led conflicts, according to Politico.

The Italian government, according to Politico, insisted that the use of bases such as Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily is limited to logistical and technical support covered by long-standing bilateral agreements.

Using Italian soil to provide support for strikes would require the government’s permission, which has not been requested, Italian Prime Minister Meloni said in her comments to RTL radio, according to Politico.

Trump Considers Ending Iran Military Campaign

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is considering ending the US military campaign in Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, reported The Wall Street Journal.

He indicated to aides that he is prepared to wind down military operations against Iran within a four-to-six-week timeline, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.

This decision would likely extend Tehran’s control over the vital waterway, shifting the focus to diplomatic efforts to reopen it. Trump has expressed willingness to wind down hostilities, having achieved key objectives like weakening Iran’s navy and missile capabilities.

According to administration officials, the President believes the US can declare victory by achieving its “core” military goals without being bogged down in a protracted maritime clearance mission, reported The Wall Street Journal.

(With Inputs from ANI)

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