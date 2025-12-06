‘Asim Munir Should Be Arrested Than Honoured’, Says Top Pentagon Veteran; Wants US To Apologise To India

Michael Rubin: Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin has strongly criticised Washington’s outreach towards Islamabad, arguing that there is “no strategic logic” behind the United States continuing to treat Pakistan as a close ally. Rubin claimed Pakistan should instead be officially categorised as a state sponsor of terrorism.

“Pakistan Army Chief Should Be Arrested, Not Welcomed”

Rubin also objected to Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir’s reported visit to the US earlier this year. According to him, Munir should not have been hosted by American officials, saying the army chief “should be arrested rather than honoured” if he ever visits Washington again.

He added that Pakistan should not enjoy the status of a major non-NATO ally, calling such a designation strategically misguided.

Rubin: US Owes India An Apology

Pointing to recent American policies, Rubin argued that the US has treated India unfairly, especially after the decision to impose a 50% tariff on certain Indian imports because of New Delhi’s continuing purchase of Russian energy.

Rubin said the US should eventually offer a “vocal apology” to India, even if former President Donald Trump “doesn’t like to apologise”, asserting that America’s long-term interests and global democratic alliances were more important “than one man’s ego”.

Trade Strain And Regional Security

Tensions have grown in recent months, with the US raising duties on Indian exports while maintaining much lower tariffs on imports from Pakistan. Meanwhile, Washington has continued to sign agreements with Islamabad in areas such as resource extraction and energy, further deepening concerns in New Delhi.

Pakistan, for its part, welcomed earlier remarks by Trump, even going as far as nominating him for a Nobel Peace Prize.

After Operation Sindoor

The comments come months after Operation Sindoor, India’s military retaliation that hit multiple terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The strikes followed a terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

Both sides eventually agreed to scale down escalation after Pakistan’s military leadership reached out to India to halt the confrontation.

(Via Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: The ‘Oscarization’ Of FIFA 2026 World Cup Draw, Where The Winner Was Only Donald Trump