LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > World > Australian Army Chief Simon Stuart In India: Meets Top Military Brass, To Visit Agra’s Elite Shatrujeet Brigade

Australian Army Chief Simon Stuart In India: Meets Top Military Brass, To Visit Agra’s Elite Shatrujeet Brigade

Australian Army Chief Lt General Simon Stuart arrived in New Delhi for an official visit, meeting senior Indian Armed Forces leaders. He will travel to Agra to visit the elite 50 (Independent) Parachute) Brigade and deliver a keynote at the National Defence College. The visit highlights growing India-Australia defence ties and strategic cooperation.

Australian Army Chief visits India, inspects elite airborne brigade, and boosts bilateral defence ties with key addresses. Photo/X.
Australian Army Chief visits India, inspects elite airborne brigade, and boosts bilateral defence ties with key addresses. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 11, 2025 21:43:11 IST

Australian Army Chief Lt General Simon Stuart arrived in New Delhi for an official visit. On Monday, he met the senior leadership of the Indian Armed Forces.

Australian Army Chief To Travel To Agra

The Australian Army Chief will travel to Agra tomorrow to visit the 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade, also known as the Shatrujeet Brigade, a specialised airborne formation of the Indian Army headquartered in Agra.

It is known for its rapid deployment capabilities and is directly under the command of the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO). The brigade is composed of airborne battalions, artillery batteries, a field hospital, signal and engineer units, making it a self-contained, highly mobile force.

Simon Stuart To Deliver Keynote Address At National Defence College

He will also interact with all ranks and visit the iconic Taj Mahal before returning to New Delhi to deliver a keynote address at the National Defence College, the Ministry of Defence noted in an official statement.

Also Read: Australia Adopts Resolution to Recognise State of Palestine

As per the MoD, the official visit of Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, to India from 11 to 14 August 2025. The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and enhance strategic engagement between the two nations.

The visit commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, where General Stuart paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces.

This was followed by a Guard of Honour at South Block and a formal call-on with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff.

Australian Army Chief Briefed on Operation Sindoor

The Chief of the Australian Army was briefed on India’s security perspective, Operation Sindoor, and recent advancements in technology absorption within the Indian Army. He also met senior leadership of the Indian Armed Forces, including General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff; Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of Air Staff; and Shri Rajesh Kumar, Defence Secretary. On the sidelines of the visit, the Regimental Sergeant Major of the Australian Army met the Army Subedar Major of the Indian Army at South Block, fostering camaraderie and collaboration between all ranks, the official statement said.

As per the official statement, on 13 and 14 August, the Chief of the Australian Army will proceed to Pune, where he will interact with Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, and visit the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

He is scheduled to address the cadets on leadership, joint training, and cooperation. During the two-day visit, he will also participate in other defence cooperation engagements.

This high-level visit reaffirms the strong and growing India-Australia defence partnership and underscores the shared commitment of both nations towards a stable, secure, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from ANI).

Also Read: Australia’s $6.5 Billion Warship Deal with Japan: What It Means for the Pacific Balance

Tags: Australian Army Chief Simon Stuartindia newsindian army

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists

LATEST NEWS

Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
Australian Army Chief Simon Stuart In India: Meets Top Military Brass, To Visit Agra’s Elite Shatrujeet Brigade

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Australian Army Chief Simon Stuart In India: Meets Top Military Brass, To Visit Agra’s Elite Shatrujeet Brigade

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Australian Army Chief Simon Stuart In India: Meets Top Military Brass, To Visit Agra’s Elite Shatrujeet Brigade
Australian Army Chief Simon Stuart In India: Meets Top Military Brass, To Visit Agra’s Elite Shatrujeet Brigade
Australian Army Chief Simon Stuart In India: Meets Top Military Brass, To Visit Agra’s Elite Shatrujeet Brigade
Australian Army Chief Simon Stuart In India: Meets Top Military Brass, To Visit Agra’s Elite Shatrujeet Brigade

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?