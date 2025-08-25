Has Baby Emmanuel’s Body Been Found? What His Father Revealed To Investigators

Baby Emmanuel case has gripped California for weeks, with speculations swirled on Sunday that the body of missing seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro had been located near Freeway 60. However, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that no remains were recovered. The search followed reports that Emmanuel’s father, Jake Haro, had confessed to his son’s death after his arrest. Earlier on Sunday, deputies were seen near a stretch of Freeway 60 in Yucaipa, accompanied by Haro. Despite the search effort, officials confirmed to KTLA that no remains were found.

Social Media Rumors and Search Efforts For Baby Emmanuel

Rumors intensified on social media after local reporters noted the presence of sheriff’s deputies and investigators along the westbound shoulder of State Route 60 near Gilman Springs Road. Cadaver dogs were also deployed in the area, raising hopes of a breakthrough.

BREAKING: Baby Emmanuel Haro’s father seen with deputies in a remote Moreno Valley field amid ongoing search for the child’s body The search for Emmanuel’s body continued two days after his parents were arrested on suspicion of m*rder Authorities believe the child is dead… pic.twitter.com/fbgJ0PHcpv — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) August 25, 2025

By the end of the operation, however, investigators confirmed the effort had been unsuccessful.

“The search is wrapping up and Emmanuel was not located,” deputies told CBS News Los Angeles.

Authorities added that while the infant has not been found, they now believe Emmanuel is dead. When asked about Jake Haro’s role in Sunday’s search, officials declined to provide details.

Disappearance of Baby Emmanuel Haro

Emmanuel’s disappearance and suspected death have drawn significant public attention over the past two weeks. The baby was reported missing by his mother, Rebecca Haro, on August 14 from the parking lot of a Big 5 store in Yucaipa, California.

Rebecca claimed she was attacked while with Emmanuel, knocked unconscious, and awoke to find both her baby and the attacker gone.

First categorized as a kidnapping, the case was later reclassified as a missing child investigation after police identified “inconsistencies” in Rebecca’s statement and said foul play could not be ruled out. On August 20, a search was conducted in Kern County following a tip, but it yielded no results.

As the case progressed, previous allegations of child abuse involving Jake Haro resurfaced. Even before his arrest, he retained legal counsel. On August 22, both Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested on suspicion of murder. They are scheduled to appear in court this week.

Who is Jake Haro, Baby Emmanuel Haro’s Father?

Jake Haro, Emmanuel’s father, has a documented history of criminal cases, particularly involving child welfare.

2018 Case – According to KESQ3, Jake Haro and then-partner Vanessa Avina were charged with child cruelty after allegedly endangering their child under conditions likely to cause great bodily harm or death. Haro pleaded guilty.

2023 Conviction – State court records obtained by USA TODAY reveal that in June 2023, Haro was convicted of willful child cruelty in Hemet, involving another child.

2024 Arrest – Reports also indicate Haro was arrested again in July 2024 in Banning – while still on probation – on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was released the following month on $10,000 bail, according to KESQ3.

Additionally, court filings show that Isabel Rebecca Gonzalez, identified as Haro’s former wife, sought a domestic violence restraining order against him on August 19. The petition also requested protection for their son, Eli Mitchell Haro.

“Jake has a criminal past,” said Vincent Hughes, Haro’s attorney in the 2023 child cruelty case, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

