LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Has Baby Emmanuel’s Body Been Found? What His Father Revealed To Investigators

Has Baby Emmanuel’s Body Been Found? What His Father Revealed To Investigators

Baby Emmanuel Haro’s disappearance has shaken California, with his father, Jake Haro, seen leading deputies in a search near Freeway 60. Despite intense speculation and social media buzz, officials later confirmed no remains were recovered.

Baby Emmanuel Haro case: Father Jake Haro joined deputies in Freeway 60 search, but California officials confirmed no remains found. Photos/X.
Baby Emmanuel Haro case: Father Jake Haro joined deputies in Freeway 60 search, but California officials confirmed no remains found. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 25, 2025 09:20:07 IST

Baby Emmanuel case has gripped California for weeks, with speculations swirled on Sunday that the body of missing seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro had been located near Freeway 60. However, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that no remains were recovered. The search followed reports that Emmanuel’s father, Jake Haro, had confessed to his son’s death after his arrest. Earlier on Sunday, deputies were seen near a stretch of Freeway 60 in Yucaipa, accompanied by Haro. Despite the search effort, officials confirmed to KTLA that no remains were found.

Social Media Rumors and Search Efforts For Baby Emmanuel 

Rumors intensified on social media after local reporters noted the presence of sheriff’s deputies and investigators along the westbound shoulder of State Route 60 near Gilman Springs Road. Cadaver dogs were also deployed in the area, raising hopes of a breakthrough.

By the end of the operation, however, investigators confirmed the effort had been unsuccessful.

“The search is wrapping up and Emmanuel was not located,” deputies told CBS News Los Angeles.

Authorities added that while the infant has not been found, they now believe Emmanuel is dead. When asked about Jake Haro’s role in Sunday’s search, officials declined to provide details.

Disappearance of Baby Emmanuel Haro

Emmanuel’s disappearance and suspected death have drawn significant public attention over the past two weeks. The baby was reported missing by his mother, Rebecca Haro, on August 14 from the parking lot of a Big 5 store in Yucaipa, California.

Rebecca claimed she was attacked while with Emmanuel, knocked unconscious, and awoke to find both her baby and the attacker gone.

First categorized as a kidnapping, the case was later reclassified as a missing child investigation after police identified “inconsistencies” in Rebecca’s statement and said foul play could not be ruled out. On August 20, a search was conducted in Kern County following a tip, but it yielded no results.

As the case progressed, previous allegations of child abuse involving Jake Haro resurfaced. Even before his arrest, he retained legal counsel. On August 22, both Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested on suspicion of murder. They are scheduled to appear in court this week.

Who is Jake Haro, Baby Emmanuel Haro’s Father?

Jake Haro, Emmanuel’s father, has a documented history of criminal cases, particularly involving child welfare.

2018 Case – According to KESQ3, Jake Haro and then-partner Vanessa Avina were charged with child cruelty after allegedly endangering their child under conditions likely to cause great bodily harm or death. Haro pleaded guilty.

2023 Conviction – State court records obtained by USA TODAY reveal that in June 2023, Haro was convicted of willful child cruelty in Hemet, involving another child.

2024 Arrest – Reports also indicate Haro was arrested again in July 2024 in Banning – while still on probation – on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was released the following month on $10,000 bail, according to KESQ3.

Additionally, court filings show that Isabel Rebecca Gonzalez, identified as Haro’s former wife, sought a domestic violence restraining order against him on August 19. The petition also requested protection for their son, Eli Mitchell Haro.

“Jake has a criminal past,” said Vincent Hughes, Haro’s attorney in the 2023 child cruelty case, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

Must Read: Human Screwworm: US Confirms First New World Case – What Is It And How Dangerous Is It?

Tags: Baby Emmanuel HaroJake Harous news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
Has Baby Emmanuel’s Body Been Found? What His Father Revealed To Investigators

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Has Baby Emmanuel’s Body Been Found? What His Father Revealed To Investigators

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Has Baby Emmanuel’s Body Been Found? What His Father Revealed To Investigators
Has Baby Emmanuel’s Body Been Found? What His Father Revealed To Investigators
Has Baby Emmanuel’s Body Been Found? What His Father Revealed To Investigators
Has Baby Emmanuel’s Body Been Found? What His Father Revealed To Investigators

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?