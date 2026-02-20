WATCH: Pakistan Army Caught Lying, BLA Video Shows Captured Soldiers Pleading For Help As Asim Munir Abandons His Own Men, ‘Fought For Mulk, Disowned Now’

Pakistan, as usual, was caught lying by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Friday, February 20, after the separatist group released a video claiming to show members of Pakistan’s security forces in captivity. BLA has released the video after it warned that seven detained secuirty personal would be executed if the proposed prisoner exchange is not agreed upon before February 22.

BLA Video Shows Pakistani Soldiers Pleading For Help

The BLA video shows men in uniform kneeling on rugged terrain with armed persons standing nearby. In the video, several of the captives identify themselves by name, unit, and service number while appealing for mercy.

One soldier holds up his army identification and says, “how can the army say that we are not their personnel? They themselves issued it to us; we did not make it ourselves.”

He further expresses frustration over what he claims is the military’s denial of their identity, saying, “fought for Mulk, disowned now.”

Asim Munir abandoned his soldiers. This is the character of Pakistan's Army, something Indians have known since the beginning. They never stand by their own men. During the Kargil War, we had to bury their soldiers with full military honors because Pakistan refused to claim them.

Another person identifies himself as Deedar Ullah, son of Nizarullah from Peshawar, saying he served in the 15 Frontier Force Regiment and was stationed in Khuzdar before being taken captive. The men question why the Pakistan Army has not acknowledged their detention.

Pakistani army officials reportedly maintain that no soldiers are missing or held by BLA, in contrast to the video.

BLA Issues Seven-Day Ultimatum To Pakistan Army For Prisoner Swap

Earlier this week, the BLA claimed it was holding seven personnel from regular Pakistan Army units and issued a seven-day deadline for a prisoner swap. The group warned that failure to negotiate could result in execution of the detainees.

The BLA said the captives were taken during the second phase of “Operation Herof.” According to the group, 17 security personnel were detained across various regions, but 10 were later released after being identified as ethnic Baloch linked to local police forces.

The remaining seven, the BLA claims, were tried before a self-styled “Baloch National Court” on accusations including involvement in enforced disappearances and actions against civilians. The group said confessional statements were recorded, although these claims have not been independently verified.

In a statement accompanying the video, the separatist group emphasized the existence of principles even during conflict, urging the Pakistani state to act to protect the captives:

“Baloch Liberation Army believes that even in war situations, principles, rules, and mutual responsibilities exist. Now the decision rests with the occupying Pakistani state whether it takes serious steps to protect lives of its personnel or prefers death of its rented personnel by adopting silence and indifference as usual,” the statement read.

