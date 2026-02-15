LIVE TV
Bangladesh Tensions Rise Ahead Of Tarique Rahman's Swearing-In As NCP Alleges Attacks On Over 30 Homes And Shops In Post-Poll Violence

Claims of post-election violence have emerged from Panchagarh district as attention turns to Tarique Rahman’s upcoming oath. Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) allege rising tensions on the ground.

Last updated: February 15, 2026 19:49:22 IST

Allegations of post-election violence have surfaced in Panchagarh district in Bangladesh just as attention shifts to the upcoming oath of Tarique Rahman.

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) claim that tensions on the ground are rising, even as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) prepares for the next political step.

NCP Claims Homes, Shops Targeted

NCP northern region chief organiser Sarjis Alam alleged that more than 30 homes and business establishments belonging to party leaders and activists were targeted after the election results were announced. According to reports in Prothom Alo, he raised the issue through a series of Facebook posts, urging restraint. He wrote that those “overexcited” by the outcome should reform themselves and “learn from the past.”

Echoing these allegations, the defeated candidate of the 11-party electoral alliance in the Panchagarh-1 constituency accused local BNP leaders and activists of being behind the incidents.

In Tetulia upazila, Swapan Rana, an EasyBike driver, alleged that he was attacked due to his campaigning activities and his daughter’s association with the NCP’s Nari Shakti unit. His daughter, Suchana Akhter, said, “When we protested against the pushing of our outer door and window, our neighbour, Nur Alam, also known as Salim Uddin, struck me. We are still receiving threats.”

BNP Denies Charges

However, a local resident, Arzina Akhter, disputed this version. She said, “On the night of the election, we were holding a procession cheering the sheaf of paddy symbol on the road outside our house, while a few others were holding a procession cheering the water lily bud. As our procession passed by Swapan Rana’s house, my uncle-in-law, Salim Uddin, slipped near their window and made a noise. Swapan’s wife and daughter came out and began shouting. An argument then broke out between us. Swapan’s daughter was recording a video and saying, ‘Look, look, how BNP people are attacking us.’ In reality, there was no attack there.”

In Panchagarh sadar, shopkeeper Mizanur Rahman said, “I supported the Shapla Koli symbol… one BNP leader grabbed my hand and pulled me away, No one assaulted me.”

Atwari resident Saiful Islam alleged intimidation, saying, “On Friday at around 8:00 pm, a group of BNP supporters marched past my house, When I returned home later, a BNP activist grabbed me by the throat.”

BNP leaders have denied all allegations. Naufal Arshad Zamir said, “They are making one allegation after another and fabricating news reports. None of these claims has any truth.” He added that the party is moving away from “revenge politics” and that strict action would be taken against anyone misusing the BNP banner.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 7:41 PM IST
Tags: bangladesh elections Bangladesh violence

