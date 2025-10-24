LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Beautiful' Female Spies From China, Russia Using 'Sex Warfare' To Spy On Silicon Valley? Elon Musk Reacts, Says 'If She's A 10…'

'Beautiful' Female Spies From China, Russia Using 'Sex Warfare' To Spy On Silicon Valley? Elon Musk Reacts, Says 'If She's A 10…'

The report alleges that China and Russia are sending attractive women to seduce tech workers, sometimes even marrying them and having children, in order to gain access to sensitive information.

Elon Musk reacts to reports of female spies from China and Russia allegedly using seduction tactics in Silicon Valley. (Representational image - Freepik)
Elon Musk reacts to reports of female spies from China and Russia allegedly using seduction tactics in Silicon Valley. (Representational image - Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 24, 2025 11:56:00 IST

‘Beautiful’ Female Spies From China, Russia Using ‘Sex Warfare’ To Spy On Silicon Valley? Elon Musk Reacts, Says ‘If She’s A 10…’

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has reacted to a report claiming that Chinese and Russian operatives are targeting the American tech industry through seduction and deception. Sharing a screenshot of The Times (UK) report titled “Female spies are waging ‘sex warfare’ to steal Silicon Valley secrets,” Musk added a reference to a popular meme, writing, “If she’s a 10, you’re an asset.”

Silicon Valley, home to major tech companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook, has long been a hub for innovation and cutting-edge technology. The report alleges that China and Russia are sending attractive women to seduce tech workers, sometimes even marrying them and having children, in order to gain access to sensitive information. “It’s the Wild West out there,” the report said.

James Mulvenon, chief intelligence officer at Pamir Consulting, a firm that helps American companies assess risks when dealing with China, told The Times that he was recently targeted by women working as spies. These women allegedly tried to use romantic or sexual tactics to obtain secret US technology information.

The report also claims that China has been organising startup competitions in the US to allegedly steal business ideas. Some experts say these efforts could damage the US tech ecosystem.

Earlier this year, a US House committee warned that China’s Communist Party had been linked to more than 60 spying cases in the US over the last four years. A former intelligence officer suggested the actual number could be much higher.

“China is targeting our startups, our academic institutions, our innovators, our DoD-funded research projects. But there’s not enough oversight and action,” said Jeff Stoff, a security academic and former China and national security analyst for the US government.

US officials also warned that this so-called “sex warfare” is more than casual flirtation. In some cases, spies have married US targets in the defense and tech sectors to gather information over the long term. 

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 11:35 AM IST
'Beautiful' Female Spies From China, Russia Using 'Sex Warfare' To Spy On Silicon Valley? Elon Musk Reacts, Says 'If She's A 10…'

'Beautiful' Female Spies From China, Russia Using 'Sex Warfare' To Spy On Silicon Valley? Elon Musk Reacts, Says 'If She's A 10…'

QUICK LINKS