Blast At Indonesia mosque: Jakarta Mosque Explosion Injures 54, Authorities Probe Possible Terror Links

Breaking: Explosion Rocks Jakarta Mosque, 54 Injured

Shock rippled across Jakarta on Friday as an explosion tore through a mosque inside a school complex in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, leaving at least 54 people injured during Friday prayers. Witnesses described panic and chaos as worshippers scrambled to safety.

City police chief Asep Edi Suheri, speaking in a televised press briefing, confirmed that authorities are investigating the cause of the blast. Preliminary findings at the scene reportedly uncovered a body vest, firearms, and explosive materials, raising serious concerns about a possible terrorist link.

Although images from the mosque show limited structural damage, victims sustained injuries ranging from minor burns to more severe trauma. Emergency services rushed to the site to provide medical aid, with hospitals treating those affected.

Authorities have urged residents to stay alert while investigations continue, promising updates as more information emerges. The nation watches in shock, awaiting answers to what has shaken Jakarta’s capital.

