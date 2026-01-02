Breaking News: Powerful 6.5 Earthquake Hits Mexico, Buildings Damaged; Interrupts President’s Press Briefing

A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico on Friday, shaking buildings in Mexico City and triggering seismic alarms during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s first press briefing of the year.

The quake’s epicentre was near San Marcos in Guerrero, close to the Pacific coast resort city of Acapulco, causing structural damage in parts of the capital.

(This is a breaking news story.)

