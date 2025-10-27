BRIEF-PICK n PAY's H1 Headline Loss Per Share 59.77 Cents

Oct 27 (Reuters) – Pick N Pay Stores Ltd: * JSE: PIK – CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 26 WEEKS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2025 ("H1 FY26") * PICK N PAY STORES H1 TURNOVER ZAR 58,800 MILLION * PICK N PAY STORES LTD: ON FY26 BASIS, PICK N PAY SEGMENT TRADING LOSS TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH FY25 * PICK N PAY STORES LTD: H1 HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE 59.77 CENTS Source text: Further company coverage:

