Home > World > This US State Just Banned Police From Wearing Masks, Reason Will Surprise You

California has banned most law-enforcement officers, including federal immigration agents, from wearing masks on duty. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the law after protests over masked federal raids in Los Angeles sparked public outrage. Federal officials argue the state lacks authority to restrict federal agents, setting up a potential legal clash.

California bans masked law enforcement after LA raids, sparking protests and a showdown with federal immigration agents. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 21, 2025 15:27:48 IST

California became the first US state to ban most law enforcement officers, including federal immigration agents, from covering their faces while conducting official duties. The bill, signed Saturday by Governor Gavin Newsom, was immediately criticized by Trump administration officials.

The legislation is a direct response to recent immigration raids in Los Angeles, where federal agents wore masks while making mass arrests. The raids sparked days of protest and prompted President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops and Marines to the area.

Gavin Newsom Gives Reason For Mask Ban

At a Los Angeles news conference where he signed the bill, Newsom was joined by state lawmakers, education leaders, and members of the immigrant community. He highlighted California’s diverse population, noting that 27% of residents are foreign-born.

“We celebrate that diversity. It’s what makes California great. It’s what makes America great. It is under assault,” Newsom said.

The Democratic governor emphasized that the state is taking action against masked agents who detain people without identification or visible badge numbers.

“The impact of these policies all across this city, our state and nation are terrifying,” he said. “It’s like a dystopian sci-fi movie. Unmarked cars, people in masks, people quite literally disappearing. No due process, no rights, no right in a democracy where we have rights. Immigrants have rights, and we have the right to stand up and push back, and that’s what we’re doing here today.”

Federal Officials Question Enforceability Of Mask Ban

It remains unclear how – or whether – California can enforce the mask ban on federal agents. Trump administration officials defended the use of masks, citing increasing harassment of immigration agents both in public and online as they carry out deportation operations. Masks, they argue, are necessary to protect the safety of agents and their families.

Bill Essayli, acting US attorney for Southern California, said on X that the state lacks jurisdiction over federal agencies and that the mask ban does not affect federal operations. “Our agents will continue to protect their identities,” he said.

Essayli also criticized Newsom’s remark about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “going to have a bad day today,” noting there is zero tolerance for “direct or implicit threats against government officials.” He referred the matter to the Secret Service, which stated it must investigate any potential threats, though it declined to comment on the specific case.

Scope and Exceptions of the Mask Ban

The new law bans neck gaiters, ski masks, and other facial coverings for local and federal officers, including immigration enforcement agents, while on duty. Exceptions include undercover operations, medical masks such as N95 respirators, and tactical gear. The law does not apply to state police.

Several Democrats in Congress and lawmakers in states such as Tennessee, Michigan, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania have introduced similar proposals to restrict mask use by law enforcement.

Tags: California mask bandonald trumpGavin Newsomus news

