California Weighs Climate Goals Against Rising Living Costs in Cap-and-Trade Showdown
Home > World > California Weighs Climate Goals Against Rising Living Costs in Cap-and-Trade Showdown

California Weighs Climate Goals Against Rising Living Costs in Cap-and-Trade Showdown

California lawmakers are voting to extend the cap‑and‑trade climate program through 2045, including reforms to funding and emissions limits. Supporters have praised climate action & economic benefits while opponents have warned of cost burdens and insufficient protections for vulnerable communities.

California Legislature is considering extending cap‑and‑trade through 2045, boosting grid reliability, funding housing & transit, sparking debate over costs and justice. (Photo: X/@CAgovernor)
California Legislature is considering extending cap‑and‑trade through 2045, boosting grid reliability, funding housing & transit, sparking debate over costs and justice. (Photo: X/@CAgovernor)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 14, 2025 03:06:52 IST

With California’s cap‑and‑trade program that was launched in 2013 under a 2006 law signed by then Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger set to expire after 2030, state lawmakers are now preparing to vote Saturday on whether to extend it through 2045, according to The Associated Press. Governor Gavin Newsom has been pushing hard to further the agenda, calling cap‑and‑trade a key tool to counter the Trump administration’s environmental rollbacks.

If extended, the program would also be renamed ‘Cap and Invest’ to highlight its funding of climate programs, the report said, adding that the updated version aims to better align emissions limits with California’s climate goals and boost carbon removal projects. 

What the Program Does and How Revenue Is Used

Cap‑and‑trade sets a gradually declining cap on greenhouse gas emissions from major polluters. Under it, companies either reduce emissions, buy allowances from other polluters, or invest in offsetting or cleaner‑energy projects. Revenue from auctions funds climate change mitigation, housing, transport, utility bill credits, and other health and environment programs.

To give sense of scale: nearly $33 billion has been raised so far through the program, supporting over half a million projects. In 2024 alone, California invested $1.9 billion in nearly 12,000 new projects, with $1.2 billion of that benefiting priority communities, according to the California Air Resources Board.

The New Proposal: Reforging Cap & Invest

The proposal that is now before the Legislature reportedly involves more than just extending the timeline. Its key elements include:

  • Reauthorising through 2045 and changing the name to ‘Cap and Invest’.  
  • Adjusting how free pollution allowances are distributed, especially to large polluters.  
  • Guaranteeing certain funding streams: USD one billion a year for high‑speed rail; dedicated annual legislative uses of revenue; continued support for housing, transit, air quality, wildfire prevention, drinking water. 

“After months of hard work with the Legislature, we have agreed to historic reforms that will save money on your electric bills, stabilize gas supply, and slash toxic air pollution – all while fast‑tracking California’s transition to a clean, green job‑creating economy,” Newsom reportedly said.

Who’s For It, Who’s Worried

Some environmental justice advocates, however, are worried about rising energy and gas costs. Republican state Senator Tony Strickland warned, “This moving forward, instead of lowering costs, it makes California even more expensive. They are raising the price of energy and gas and goods and services,” as reported by The Washington Post.

Tags: California climate policyGavin Newsomlatest US news

California Weighs Climate Goals Against Rising Living Costs in Cap-and-Trade Showdown

