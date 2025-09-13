Calls for peaceful resistance grow as tensions escalate in PoJK
Home > World > Calls for peaceful resistance grow as tensions escalate in PoJK

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 16:13:07 IST

London [UK] September 13 (ANI): Shabir Choudhry, a political activist and writer from Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), in a recent address, raised serious concerns over the escalating tensions in PoJK, warning against violent uprisings and calling for a peaceful and strategic approach to resistance. Speaking from London, Choudhry criticised inflammatory rhetoric and urged activists to avoid crossing “red lines” that could provoke severe retaliation from Pakistani authorities.

Shabir Choudhry, in his recent video released on YouTube, referring to the recent speech by Sardar Aman involving the JKLF and Poonch protests, condemned the use of harsh language and called on the Action Committee and other stakeholders to act responsibly. He stated that even during conflict, Islamic teachings prohibit violence against civilians and non-combatants, emphasising the need to preserve human rights and avoid unnecessary bloodshed.

Choudhry cautioned that while Pakistan is often criticised for human rights violations in PoJK, the Chinese occupation is rarely questioned. He focused his warning on the Pakistani establishment, intelligence agencies, and military, suggesting they may be waiting for a pretext to crush any unrest with force. He pointed to Pakistan’s long history of suppressing dissent through militarised means, stating that they are well-trained in warfare but unprepared to face peaceful resistance.

Citing past armed movements and their devastating toll on human life,Choudhry urged activists not to repeat such mistakes in PoJK. He revealed that two individuals, Kamran Qadir and Umar Saleem, were recently arrested. He stated that the period between September 15 and October 15 could be perilous, with potential for significant unrest across South Asia.

He dismissed rumours of violent protests, such as storming or burning the legislative assembly, saying such actions would only harm the cause. Choudhry stated that PoJK is not a part of Pakistan’s federal structure and that its people must safeguard their own interests by staying united and peaceful.

Shabir Choudhry warned against foreign-based influencers who may be instigating chaos for personal or political gain. “Do not act on emotion,” he urged, “and don’t give the establishment a reason to strike.” (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

