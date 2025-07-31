Canada to Recognise Palestinian State in Sept, PM Mark Carney Says

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday that Canada will formally recognise a Palestinian state coming September at the United Nations General Assembly, joining a wave of global support, including, most recently by the UK, France and Malta, The Associated Press reported.

Recognition Tied to Key Conditions

“The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable,” Carney reportedly said while stressing that the move is contingent upon the Palestinian Authority in Gaza committing to governance reforms, holding general elections in 2026 from which Hamas will be excluded, and beginning demilitarisation measures, as reportwed by the AP.

Canada Joins Wave of Global Support In Symbolic Shift Toward Formal Recognition

On Tuesday, Malta announced a similar plan to recognise a Palestinian state in September during the UN General Assembly, following similar announcements by the UK and France.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the move reflects Malta’s push for lasting peace. “Our position reflects our commitment to efforts for a lasting peace in the Middle East,” PM Abela wrote in a Facebook post as his government faces mounting pressure – both from within his Labour Party and from the centre-right Opposition – to recognise Palestine at the earliest.

Abela had initially planned the recognition of Palestinian state in June during a United Nations conference, but the event was postponed.

France Becomes the First G7 Country to Recognise Palestine

Meanwhile, France, last week, became the first G7 country to recognise Palestine. Britain, for its part, has linked its recognition to Israeli action on Gaza and aid access.

Reports suggest Canada has long supported a negotiated two-state outcome, but formal recognition has been contingent on a resolution between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Though largely symbolic, the recognition adds diplomatic weight amid mounting international pressure on Israel over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged territoy of Gaza. More than 140 countries already recognise a Palestinian state, and Canada’s latest decision appears to be in solidarity for a two-state solution backed by several countries, including members of the Arab League, as reported by AP.

