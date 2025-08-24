Canadian PM Marks Ukraine’s Independence Day with Visit to Kyiv

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Ukraine on Saturday to mark the country’s Independence Day, pledging stronger Canadian support for Kyiv at what he called a “critical moment” in the nation’s history.

Carney wrote in a post on X, “Just arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine. On this Ukrainian Independence Day, and at this critical moment in their nation’s history, Canada is stepping up our support and our efforts towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine”.

Carney Stands With Ukraine Amid Ongoing Crisis

Carney emphasised that Canada would intensify efforts to help Ukraine secure peace and resolve the ongoing crisis. His visit follows an announcement by Mark Burns, the spiritual adviser to US President Donald Trump, who revealed plans to travel to Ukraine on August 23. Burns shared the news on X, posting a photo from the airport ahead of his trip.

