‘Can’t Rule Out War With India’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns Possibility Of Full-Scale War With India

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a serious warning that a full-scale war with India cannot be ruled out, citing heightened tensions following India’s Operation Sindoor and escalating security challenges on both eastern and western fronts.

In an interview with a local channel, Asif said Pakistan must “stay fully alert,” adding, “We are neither ignoring India nor trusting it under any circumstances. Based on my analysis, I cannot rule out an all-out war or any hostile strategy from India, including border incursions or attacks from Afghan soil.”

Allegations Against India Amid Rising Unrest

Asif accused New Delhi of backing Afghan-based attackers responsible for recent terror strikes in Pakistan. His comments come days after a suicide bomber killed 12 people outside a district court in Islamabad, an attack the minister described as a “wake-up call,” adding that Pakistan was now “in a state of war.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed the allegations, accusing India of supporting “Indian-sponsored terror proxies.” India’s Ministry of External Affairs dismissed the remarks as “baseless, unfounded, and a desperate diversionary ploy”, accusing Pakistan’s leadership of concocting false narratives to distract from internal instability.

Backdrop: Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack

Tensions spiked dramatically after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 Indian tourists were killed. The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility.

India retaliated with Operation Sindoor, launching targeted airstrikes on terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Key Lashkar, Jaish, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities were among the sites hit, eliminating over 100 terrorists. The strikes triggered four days of intense cross-border exchange before hostilities were paused on May 10.

Two-Front Threat and Regional Concerns

Asif further warned that Pakistan could be “trapped on two fronts” India in the east and Afghanistan in the west claiming India was using Afghan territory to carry out attacks, though he provided no evidence. He also claimed that countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran and China had urged Islamabad and Kabul to control cross-border infiltration.

He appeared particularly alarmed by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s recent remarks at the Chanakya Defence Dialogues, where the Army Chief said, “Operation Sindoor was just a trailer. If Pakistan gives a chance, India will teach it how to behave responsibly as a neighbouring nation.”

General Dwivedi emphasised improved force integration, strong logistics, and rapid decision-making as key takeaways from the operation.

Regional Tensions at a Boiling Point

Asif’s latest warning underscores Pakistan’s deepening insecurity and its strained ties with both India and Afghanistan, raising fresh concerns over regional stability. While India maintains that Pakistan’s accusations are fabricated, Islamabad insists that New Delhi’s alleged involvement poses a direct threat leaving South Asia on edge amid fears of another military escalation.

