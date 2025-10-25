LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > World > Championship Standings

Championship Standings

Championship Standings
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 19:08:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Championship Standings

Oct 25 (OPTA) – Standings for the Championship on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Coventry 12 8 4 0 34 9 28 2 Middlesbrough 11 7 3 1 15 7 24 ……………………………………. 3 Stoke 12 6 3 3 13 8 21 4 Millwall 11 6 2 3 13 13 20 5 Bristol City 11 5 4 2 19 11 19 6 Preston 12 5 4 3 15 12 19 ……………………………………. 7 Charlton 11 5 3 3 13 9 18 8 Hull 11 5 3 3 19 19 18 9 QPR 11 5 3 3 15 16 18 10 Leicester 11 4 5 2 15 11 17 11 West Bromwich 12 5 2 5 12 14 17 12 Ipswich 11 4 4 3 17 13 16 13 Watford 12 4 3 5 14 16 15 14 Birmingham 11 4 3 4 11 14 15 15 Wrexham 11 3 4 4 15 16 13 16 Swansea 11 3 4 4 10 11 13 17 Portsmouth 12 3 4 5 10 13 13 18 Southampton 11 2 6 3 12 15 12 19 Derby 11 2 5 4 12 16 11 20 Oxford 11 2 3 6 11 14 9 21 Sheff Utd 12 3 0 9 9 20 9 ……………………………………. 22 Norwich 11 2 2 7 11 16 8 23 Blackburn 10 2 1 7 8 16 7 24 Sheff Wed 11 1 3 7 9 23 -6 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 7:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

New-look Southern California opens season vs. Cal Poly

Donald Trump Slammed For ‘Creepy’ Remarks About Female Journalist, Video Goes Viral, ‘Beautiful Red…’

Grizzlies, Pacers get early test with back-to-back games

Is Donald Trump Preparing For War With China? US President Plans New Navy Armada ‘Golden Fleet’ To…

J-League Standings

LATEST NEWS

'You never know what happens' – Barcelona's Sorg ahead of El Clasico

Championship Standings

US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

Barcelona's Sorg says team's 'ready for the unexpected' ahead of El Clasico match

Will Bihar Get A Muslim Deputy CM? Tejashwi Yadav Hints Possibility, Slams NDA For…

Indian Railways Viral Video: Man Holds Pee For 24 Hours In Overcrowded Express Coach: ‘I Fear Drinking Water’

US agency asks Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

US opens probe into more than 232,000 Chrysler vehicles over instrument panel issue

Satish Shah Death Cause Revealed: How Did Veteran Actor Die? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Passes Away At 74

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private

Championship Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Championship Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Championship Standings
Championship Standings
Championship Standings
Championship Standings

QUICK LINKS