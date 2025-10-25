Championship Standings

Oct 25 (OPTA) – Standings for the Championship on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Coventry 12 8 4 0 34 9 28 2 Middlesbrough 11 7 3 1 15 7 24 ……………………………………. 3 Stoke 12 6 3 3 13 8 21 4 Millwall 11 6 2 3 13 13 20 5 Bristol City 11 5 4 2 19 11 19 6 Preston 12 5 4 3 15 12 19 ……………………………………. 7 Charlton 11 5 3 3 13 9 18 8 Hull 11 5 3 3 19 19 18 9 QPR 11 5 3 3 15 16 18 10 Leicester 11 4 5 2 15 11 17 11 West Bromwich 12 5 2 5 12 14 17 12 Ipswich 11 4 4 3 17 13 16 13 Watford 12 4 3 5 14 16 15 14 Birmingham 11 4 3 4 11 14 15 15 Wrexham 11 3 4 4 15 16 13 16 Swansea 11 3 4 4 10 11 13 17 Portsmouth 12 3 4 5 10 13 13 18 Southampton 11 2 6 3 12 15 12 19 Derby 11 2 5 4 12 16 11 20 Oxford 11 2 3 6 11 14 9 21 Sheff Utd 12 3 0 9 9 20 9 ……………………………………. 22 Norwich 11 2 2 7 11 16 8 23 Blackburn 10 2 1 7 8 16 7 24 Sheff Wed 11 1 3 7 9 23 -6 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation

