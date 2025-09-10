LIVE TV
Home > World > Chaos in France: Explosive Protests Grip Country as Angry Masses Take to Streets!

Chaos in France: Explosive Protests Grip Country as Angry Masses Take to Streets!

Massive protests erupted across France as demonstrators disrupted traffic, set fires, and defied 80,000 police, demanding action against inequality and budget policies. The “Bloquons Tout” movement gained traction online, recalling the 2018 Yellow Vest protests, with widespread unrest expected to continue.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 10, 2025 16:03:45 IST

Massive demonstrations in France saw protesters disrupting traffic, setting fires to properties as police used tear gas in an attempt to control the crowd. More than 200 individuals were detained by the French police on the first day of the protests which are set to continue for a number of days.

Reports say that the protest was started with the intention of “Block Everything”, in response to which, the government had deployed 80,000 police. However, the agitators reportedly still set ablaze a bus in Rennes and disrupted trains in the southwestern portion.

Bruno Retailleau, France’s interior minister, stated that the demonstrators were trying to bring “a climate of insurrection.”

Why Are the Protests Happening in France?

The protests are reportedly against the policies of French President Emmanuel Macron and newly chosen Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

French police stated that at least 75 individuals were detained by 9 a.m. in the morning. However, experts suggest the demonstrations and disruptions are likely to carry on the entire day.

The protests began after thousands of French nationals responded to an online call which urged everyone to block France. Two days ago, Prime Minister François Bayrou was dismissed via a no-confidence vote and Sébastien Lecornu was sworn in as the new prime minister.

The movement, known as “Bloquons Tout” (Block Everything), gained traction on social media and encrypted apps over the summer. It has no clear leaders but has drawn wide support. Protesters are angry about inequality and harsh budget measures that Bayrou had defended before losing his post.

What Will Emmanuel Macron Do?

Organizers have urged demonstrators to focus on strikes, boycotts, blockades, and sit-ins rather than violence.

It remains to be seen what will be the action of President Emmanuel Macron if the protests expand further to all parts of France.

The sudden rise of “Block Everything” has reminded many of the “Yellow Vest” protests that shook Macron’s first term. That movement began in 2018 with workers protesting fuel tax hikes by setting up camps at traffic circles while wearing bright vests. It soon grew into a nationwide revolt uniting people across political, social, and regional divides who felt left behind by Macron’s leadership.

Tags: emmanuel macronFrance Protests

