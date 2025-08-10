Chaos in Israel: Citizens Rebel Against Gaza War, Demand Immediate Halt

Thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to speak against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to enhance the Gaza war. They demanded an immediate end to the military campaign and the safe release of hostages held by militants in Gaza.

The day before, Netanyahu’s office announced that the security cabinet, a small group of senior ministers, had approved plans to seize Gaza City, expanding Israel’s military operations in the devastated Palestinian territory. This decision came despite widespread public opposition and warnings from the military that such a move could put the hostages’ lives at risk.

Israeli Protestors Wanted Return of Hostages

At the rally, Lishay Miran Lavi, wife of hostage Omri Miran, pleaded for U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene and push for an immediate end to the war. “This isn’t just a military decision. It could be a death sentence for the people we love most,” she said.

Public opinion polls show that most Israelis want to end the conflict and secure the release of the around 50 hostages believed to still be alive. So far, about 20 hostages are thought to remain in captivity. Many of those freed were released through diplomatic negotiations, but talks toward a ceasefire and further releases collapsed in July.

The Israeli government has faced harsh criticism domestically and internationally, including from some European allies, over its decision to widen the military campaign. The full cabinet was expected to meet on Sunday to formally approve the expansion.

Rami Dar, a 69-year-old retiree from a Tel Aviv suburb, expressed frustration with the government’s approach. “They are fanatic. They are doing things against the interests of the country,” he said, echoing calls for Trump to broker a deal to free the hostages.

More Than 100,000 Israelis Protested Against Benjamin Netanyahu

The protest in Tel Aviv drew over 100,000 people, according to organizers. Many held Israeli flags and signs bearing the images of hostages, while others criticized the government’s handling of the war. A smaller group carried images of Gazan children killed in the fighting.

Since Hamas’ attack on Israel in October 2023, around 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed, and 251 were taken hostage. Israeli military casualties in Gaza have surpassed 400.

The conflict’s human toll is severe on both sides. According to the Gazan health ministry, Israel’s military operations have killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, with at least 39 deaths reported in the last day alone.

Some far-right coalition members, including minister Bezalel Smotrich, have pushed for a full takeover and annexation of Gaza, a move Netanyahu has said he does not want to keep permanently. However, the military has warned that a full invasion could endanger hostages’ lives.

The prime minister’s office said the military’s immediate goal was to take control of Gaza City but did not confirm whether Israeli forces would occupy the entire territory.

