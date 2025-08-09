LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel Pledges Full Occupation of Gaza Despite Global Condemnation

Israel Pledges Full Occupation of Gaza Despite Global Condemnation

Israel faces global backlash after approving a plan to seize Gaza City and expand military operations. The move, aimed at disarming Hamas and replacing its rule, drew condemnation from the UN and several nations. Critics warn it will worsen Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and endanger hostages.

Reportedly, the Israeli military controls about 75% of Gaza
Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 9, 2025 02:20:00 IST

Israel has come under sharp international criticism after its security cabinet approved a controversial plan to take control of Gaza City and expand military operations in the territory.

Defence Minister Israel Katz defended the move, saying countries that criticise or threaten sanctions “will not weaken our resolve”. 

Israel Says It Wants Hamas-Free Gaza

The plan outlines five main goals: disarming Hamas, bringing back all hostages, demilitarizing Gaza, taking full security control, and setting up a new civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.

According to Israeli media, the plan will start with the full occupation of Gaza City and the relocation of around one million people in south. It also includes operations in central Gaza, especially in refugee camps and areas where hostages are believed to be held. A second phase would begin weeks later, alongside increased humanitarian aid.

The move has drawn widespread condemnation. The UN and countries including the UK, France, Canada, and Australia have warned that further escalation will only worsen the humanitarian crisis. Germany has responded by halting military exports to Israel.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned that expanding the war would bring more forced displacement, death, and destruction. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the plan was “wrong” and would “only bring more bloodshed.” Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong urged Israel not to go down this path, while Turkey accused Israel of trying to forcibly remove Palestinians from their land.

Several Nations Condemn Israeli Plan to Occupy Gaza

China’s foreign ministry said Gaza is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed disappointment over Germany’s arms export suspension, calling it a reward for Hamas terrorism.

Inside Israel, the decision has also sparked controversy. Families of the hostages warned that such actions could endanger the lives of the 20 believed to still be alive. A representative group said the plan risks a disaster for both hostages and soldiers.

Hamas has condemned the plan as a “new war crime” and warned it would come at a high cost for Israel.

The United States has taken a more cautious tone. President Donald Trump said it was “pretty much up to Israel” whether it should occupy Gaza fully.

Currently, the Israeli military controls about 75% of Gaza, while almost all of the population is crammed into the remaining quarter. The UN says 87% of Gaza faces evacuation orders or militarised zones. The population is facing famine, mass displacement, and severe shortages of basic needs.

The war began after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. In response, Israel launched a large-scale military offensive, which has killed over 61,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Israel Pledges Full Occupation of Gaza Despite Global Condemnation

