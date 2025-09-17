Charlie Kirk Killing: Utah Man Tyler Robinson Charged With Aggravated Murder; DNA Links Him to Gun Trigger

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk last week, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Tuesday. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray revealed that Robinson’s DNA was found on the trigger of the rifle believed to have been used for firing the fatal shot. The charge means Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted.

“The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy,” Gray reportedly said while announcing the charges.

Kirk was shot in the neck last week while speaking with students at Utah Valley University in Orem, and died soon after. Prosecutors say Robinson used a bolt‑action rifle from a rooftop of a campus building.

What Prosecutors Say: Evidence & Actions

Authorities say surveillance video pointed to the roof of the Losee Center building as the likely location of the shooter, per AP. A university police officer, keeping watch from an elevated position, identified the roof early in the investigation.

Robinson allegedly discarded his rifle and clothing after the shooting and reportedly asked his roommate to hide evidence. Documents cited by the news agency also show he left a note under a keyboard saying he planned to kill Kirk, and that he confessed after the shooting.

Additional charges have been filed, including felony discharge of a firearm, which could mean life in prison, and obstructing justice, which is punishable by up to 15 years.

Robison ‘ s Arrest and Background Details

Robinson was arrested in southern Utah, near St. George, the report said, adding that text messages released in court documents show Robinson attempted to retrieve his discarded rifle from a “drop point” but backed off when he saw law enforcement activity nearby.

Motive Under Investigation, Political Fallout Looming

Investigators are trying to nail down a motive. Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Robinson‘s politics had shifted, and that he spent a lot of time in what he described as “the dark corners of the internet.“

However, while some politicians have pointed to Kirk‘s anti‑transgender views, authorities have not confirmed whether that played a role. Cox noted that more information may emerge when Robinson will appear in court.

Additionally, the charges include enhancements, such as that some of the actions took place “in front of or close to children” and involved “violence based on the subject’s political beliefs.”