China Issues Stark Warning to Philippines Amid Joint US-Japan Military Drills

China’s military has warned the Philippines not to provoke any tensions in the South China Sea as it continues its patrols and works to strengthen control over the area.

A spokesperson from China’s Southern Theater Command said the warning was in response to joint military exercises conducted by the Philippines, the United States, and Japan in the busy waterway, which handles over $3 trillion in trade each year.

China Warns Philippines

The spokesperson said, “We strongly warn the Philippine side to stop provoking incidents and escalating tensions in the South China Sea, and to avoid bringing in external forces to support such actions, which will not succeed. Any attempt to cause trouble or disrupt the situation will fail.” Philippine military and maritime authorities have not commented yet.

The US Asia Pacific Command said that joint military exercises with Japan and the Philippines took place in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone from Thursday to Saturday.

Philippines, the United States, and Japan Conduct Military Exercises

The exercises aimed to strengthen regional cooperation and support a free and open Asia-Pacific. The US and its allies stressed their commitment to freedom of navigation, overflight, and respecting maritime rights under international law.

Shortly after, China announced plans to create a 3,500-hectare (8,650-acre) nature reserve on Scarborough Shoal, a disputed area claimed by both China and the Philippines.

US Critcizes China

The Philippines strongly opposed the plan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned China’s move, calling it “another coercive attempt to advance China’s interests at the expense of its neighbors and regional stability” and accused Beijing of pushing broad maritime and territorial claims.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, has set aside about £186 billion for its 2025 defense budget. In a major military display attended by President Xi Jinping, China showcased new weapons, including nuclear systems, advanced aircraft, drones, anti-drone systems, and hypersonic missiles.

The Chinese president said Beijing would always choose the ‘right side of history’ and push for global coordination. He asked the Chinese army to develop world-class strength in a bid to fulfil national goals and safeguard the country’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Also Read: Victory Day Parade: China Unveils These New Hypersonic Missiles, Nuclear Weapons, Drones And Robot Dogs As Putin, Kim, And Sharif Attend