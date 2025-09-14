China Issues Stark Warning to Philippines Amid Joint US-Japan Military Drills
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > World > China Issues Stark Warning to Philippines Amid Joint US-Japan Military Drills

China Issues Stark Warning to Philippines Amid Joint US-Japan Military Drills

China warned the Philippines against provocations in the South China Sea amid joint US-Philippines-Japan exercises. Beijing also plans a Scarborough Shoal nature reserve. The US criticized China’s moves, while China showcased advanced military capabilities and pledged to strengthen its defense.

China has issued warning to Philippines.
China has issued warning to Philippines.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 14, 2025 19:54:10 IST

China’s military has warned the Philippines not to provoke any tensions in the South China Sea as it continues its patrols and works to strengthen control over the area.

A spokesperson from China’s Southern Theater Command said the warning was in response to joint military exercises conducted by the Philippines, the United States, and Japan in the busy waterway, which handles over $3 trillion in trade each year.

China Warns Philippines

The spokesperson said, “We strongly warn the Philippine side to stop provoking incidents and escalating tensions in the South China Sea, and to avoid bringing in external forces to support such actions, which will not succeed. Any attempt to cause trouble or disrupt the situation will fail.” Philippine military and maritime authorities have not commented yet.

The US Asia Pacific Command said that joint military exercises with Japan and the Philippines took place in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone from Thursday to Saturday.

Philippines, the United States, and Japan Conduct Military Exercises

The exercises aimed to strengthen regional cooperation and support a free and open Asia-Pacific. The US and its allies stressed their commitment to freedom of navigation, overflight, and respecting maritime rights under international law.

Shortly after, China announced plans to create a 3,500-hectare (8,650-acre) nature reserve on Scarborough Shoal, a disputed area claimed by both China and the Philippines.

US Critcizes China

The Philippines strongly opposed the plan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned China’s move, calling it “another coercive attempt to advance China’s interests at the expense of its neighbors and regional stability” and accused Beijing of pushing broad maritime and territorial claims.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, has set aside about £186 billion for its 2025 defense budget. In a major military display attended by President Xi Jinping, China showcased new weapons, including nuclear systems, advanced aircraft, drones, anti-drone systems, and hypersonic missiles.

The Chinese president said Beijing would always choose the ‘right side of history’ and push for global coordination. He asked the Chinese army to develop world-class strength in a bid to fulfil national goals and safeguard the country’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Also Read: Victory Day Parade: China Unveils These New Hypersonic Missiles, Nuclear Weapons, Drones And Robot Dogs As Putin, Kim, And Sharif Attend

Tags: chinajapanphilippinessouth-china-seaus

RELATED News

UK needs "revolutionary government change": Elon Musk at far-right anti-migrant rally in London
US: Kirk shooting suspect "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology," says Utah governor
You Are Not Alone: Arab-Islamic World Joins Qatar Against Israel After Doha Attacks
Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind London’s Massive Far-Right Protest
UN experts reject China's meddling in the Dalai Lama's reincarnation process

LATEST NEWS

Benicio del Toro recalls his working experience with Leonardo DiCaprio after "admiring" him for "decades"
GST on 99% goods reduced to 5% slab, reforms to boost demand: Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘Blood Has Been Split’ Nana Patekar On India vs Pakistan Match
Sarvesh Kushare makes history, becomes first India high jumper to qualify for final at World Athletics Championships
PM Modi’s Northeast India Tour: What We Know About It
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘Jalebi Baby’ Played Instead Of Pakistan’s National Anthem! Watch Video
Uttarakhand CM Dhami approves financial sanctions worth over Rs 136 crore for various development projects
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: SuryaKumar Yadav And Salman Ali Agha Breaks The Handshake Tradition At Toss!
"I'm still having trouble": Sharon Osbourne speaks on her husband Ozzy Osbourne's death almost 2 months later
OpenAI and ARISE collaborate to empower K-12 educators in India with AI integration
China Issues Stark Warning to Philippines Amid Joint US-Japan Military Drills

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Issues Stark Warning to Philippines Amid Joint US-Japan Military Drills

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Issues Stark Warning to Philippines Amid Joint US-Japan Military Drills
China Issues Stark Warning to Philippines Amid Joint US-Japan Military Drills
China Issues Stark Warning to Philippines Amid Joint US-Japan Military Drills
China Issues Stark Warning to Philippines Amid Joint US-Japan Military Drills

QUICK LINKS