LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Clashes Rock Serbia as Vucic Supporters Clash with Protesters

Clashes Rock Serbia as Vucic Supporters Clash with Protesters

Months of anti-government protests in Serbia turned violent as President Aleksandar Vucic’s supporters clashed with demonstrators in Belgrade, Novi Sad, and Nis. Led by students, protesters demand early elections and the ouster of Interior Minister Ivica Dacic. Vucic blames them for “organised attacks” on his party offices.

Clashes Rock Serbia as Vucic Supporters Clash with Protesters

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 14, 2025 05:34:53 IST

Months of anti-government rallies in Serbia became violent as protestors and supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic clashed with each other in three key cities: Belgrade, Novi Sad, and Nis, media reports said.

The protestors and supporters threw flares, rocks, firecrackers, and bottles, while police struggled to maintain peace. The unrest marks the biggest challenge to Vucic’s more than decade-long rule, with growing calls for him to call early elections, reports added.

Serbia’s President Claims Protestors Organized the Attacks

Vucic accused anti-government groups of attacking the offices of his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and claimed the incident was a “well-organised attack” aimed at starting a civil war. Authorities, he said, would prosecute those responsible.

Footage broadcast on local media showed Vucic’s supporters using fireworks to push back protesters, sparking the clashes that escalated late Wednesday. “They brutally attacked SNS offices. There are many injured citizens,” Vucic said, adding that thousands of his supporters were “ready to defend” the premises.

Protesters said that government supporters attacked them first in the northern town of Vrbas, as well as in Backa Palanka, Novi Sad, and the southern city of Nis. In Belgrade, riot police dispersed demonstrators who had gathered in the city center.

University Students Are Heading the Protests in Serbia 

The protests are being led by university students and calling on President Aleksandar Vucic to hold early parliamentary elections, a demand he has so far rejected. The student groups are also urging the removal of Interior Minister Ivica Dacic, blaming him for recent violence during demonstrations.

The anti-government movement began last year after a tragedy at a Novi Sad railway station, where a collapsed concrete canopy killed 16 people. What started as a call for accountability grew into a nationwide movement against Vucic and his government, said reports.

Vucic, in power for almost 12 years, has often used early elections to strengthen his grip but this time rejected demands for a snap vote. He said the next election would be held before its scheduled date in 2027, but not immediately.

Also Read: Protests in Ukraine as President Zelenskyy Signs Law Threatening Anti-Corruption Agencies

Tags: Serbiaserbia protests

RELATED News

White House Commands Federal Agents to Guard Washington DC Streets Every Minute
Ex-South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee to Face Questioning After Corruption Arrest
Breaking: Massive Police Response After Reports of Officers Shot in Gretna
Europe, Ukraine Urge Donald Trump Against Solo Ukraine Deal with Putin
Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire

LATEST NEWS

Luis Enrique’s ‘Crazy Claim’ After Last Minute Win
Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm To Stop UPI P2P Collect Requests From Oct 1- Here Is Everything You Need To Know
Reality Check For Shayna Baszler, In WWE A Contract Means Nothing
India’s Ice Hockey Queens Win Bronze Against All Odds
Weather Alert: Schools in Lucknow and Across Uttar Pradesh Closed Due to Heavy Rain and Bad Weather
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 14, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1517 Here
Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire
US Tariffs on Indian Goods: What Exporters Need To Know Before Deadline
NFL Players With Michael Phelps In The Pool, Talk About Cross Training!
Clashes Rock Serbia as Vucic Supporters Clash with Protesters
Clashes Rock Serbia as Vucic Supporters Clash with Protesters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Clashes Rock Serbia as Vucic Supporters Clash with Protesters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Clashes Rock Serbia as Vucic Supporters Clash with Protesters
Clashes Rock Serbia as Vucic Supporters Clash with Protesters
Clashes Rock Serbia as Vucic Supporters Clash with Protesters
Clashes Rock Serbia as Vucic Supporters Clash with Protesters

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?