CORRECTED-Ukraine needs up to $20b in U.S. weapons through NATO programme, defence minister says

(Corrects location of summit from Germany to Brussels) KYIV, Oct 15 (Reuters) – Ukraine will need between $12 billion and $20 billion worth of military aid next year as part of a new NATO initiative to purchase U.S. weapons, Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday. Speaking at a defence summit in Brussels, he added that Ukraine is capable of producing 10 million drones in 2026 with sufficient financing from allies, but that it also needs more long-range artillery shells as it fights Russian forces. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa Writing by Dan Peleschuk Editing by Peter Graff)

