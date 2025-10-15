LIVE TV
Home > World > CORRECTED-Ukraine needs up to $20b in U.S. weapons through NATO programme, defence minister says

CORRECTED-Ukraine needs up to $20b in U.S. weapons through NATO programme, defence minister says

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 20:37:01 IST

(Corrects location of summit from Germany to Brussels) KYIV, Oct 15 (Reuters) – Ukraine will need between $12 billion and $20 billion worth of military aid next year as part of a new NATO initiative to purchase U.S. weapons, Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday. Speaking at a defence summit in Brussels, he added that Ukraine is capable of producing 10 million drones in 2026 with sufficient financing from allies, but that it also needs more long-range artillery shells as it fights Russian forces. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa Writing by Dan Peleschuk Editing by Peter Graff)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 8:37 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
