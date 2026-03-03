LIVE TV
Home > World > Cry Over Cheer: Shocked Iranian Woman Reacts As Indian Women Mourn Ali Khamenei's Death, Netizens Ask 'What's Going On In India?'- Video Goes Viral | Watch

Cry Over Cheer: Shocked Iranian Woman Reacts As Indian Women Mourn Ali Khamenei’s Death, Netizens Ask ‘What’s Going On In India?’- Video Goes Viral | Watch

A video went viral showing a shocked Iranian woman reacting as Indian women mourned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death.

Shocked Iranian Woman Reacts As Indian Women Mourn Ali Khamenei’s Death. (Photo: X)
Shocked Iranian Woman Reacts As Indian Women Mourn Ali Khamenei’s Death. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 3, 2026 15:03:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cry Over Cheer: Shocked Iranian Woman Reacts As Indian Women Mourn Ali Khamenei’s Death, Netizens Ask ‘What’s Going On In India?’- Video Goes Viral | Watch

A dramatic contrast unfolded online as a video showing a shocked Iranian woman went viral, while Indian women were seen mourning the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The video sparked confusion among netizens, with many asking, “What’s going on in India?”

Indian Women Mourn Khamenei Across States

Shia mourners poured onto streets across India on Sunday from Kashmir to Karnataka, following the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in US‑Israel strikes.

 In Lucknow, large gatherings formed near the Bara and Chhota Imambara, where people raised slogans, held up posters of Khamenei and many were visibly emotional. In Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley, crowds marched through neighbourhoods chanting anti‑US and anti‑Israel slogans, carrying portraits of the Iranian leader and expressing their grief and outrage over the attack

Women were seen openly crying, and many protesters emphasized that Khamenei’s death represents more than a political loss; it is regarded as martyrdom within Shia beliefs.

Why Are Shias Protesting in India?

For India’s Shia community, Khamenei was not just a political figure but a Marja-e-Taqlid, or “Source of Emulation,” providing spiritual and religious guidance. 

Many Indian Shias, especially in Srinagar, Lucknow, and Hyderabad, view his passing as a deeply personal loss.



A protester told reporters, “This is a message for all that wherever the oppressed are killed, we will raise our voice for them. Khamenei has been killed, but after him, thousands of Khameneis have been born today.”

Historical and Cultural Ties Between India and Khamenei

Khamenei had a longstanding connection with India. In 1980–81, before becoming Iran’s Supreme Leader, he visited Karnataka and Kashmir, shortly after the Islamic Revolution. Later, he met Indian leaders in Tehran and praised figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, showing admiration for India’s religious diversity.

Kashmir is often referred to as Iran-e-Sagheer, or “Little Iran,” reflecting historical and cultural ties that date back centuries, including the use of Persian as the official language until 1889.

Mixed Reactions Online and Abroad

While many Iranian women reportedly celebrated the news of Khamenei’s death, videos of Indian mourning sparked widespread curiosity and debate online. Social media users expressed confusion at the stark contrast, asking why Indian Shias were protesting while celebrations occurred in Iran.

Several Indian Muslim organisations condemned the strike, labeling it a violation of international law and sovereignty. Multiple days of mourning have been announced across the country, with more protests planned in memory of Khamenei.

Global Context and the Viral Video

The viral video showing the shocked Iranian woman reacting to Indian mourning highlights the dramatic contrast in global perceptions of Khamenei’s death. It shows the deep political, cultural, and religious ties that influence how communities worldwide respond to the passing of influential leaders.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 2:49 PM IST
Cry Over Cheer: Shocked Iranian Woman Reacts As Indian Women Mourn Ali Khamenei’s Death, Netizens Ask ‘What’s Going On In India?’- Video Goes Viral | Watch

