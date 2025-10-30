LIVE TV
Home > World > Cyclone Montha: Nepal on Alert as Heavy Rain Batters the Himalayan Nation

Cyclone Montha: Nepal on Alert as Heavy Rain Batters the Himalayan Nation

Cyclone Montha has triggered heavy rain and snowfall in Nepal, prompting alerts in 26 districts and warnings of floods and landslides.

Cyclone Montha: Nepal on Alert as Heavy Rain Batters the Himalayan Nation

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 30, 2025 12:46:53 IST



Cyclone Montha: Nepal on Alert as Heavy Rain Batters the Himalayan Nation

Kathmandu, Nepal: On 30th October, the authorities issued alerts in 26 districts across three provinces as heavy snow and rain continue to affect Nepal under the influence of Cyclone Montha. Officials have warned of rising water levels and potential flooding in several rivers.

 

Rivers in Koshi, Madhesh, and Bagmati Provinces at Risk

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, river flows in the Koshi, Madhesh, and Bagmati provinces are expected to increase significantly on Thursday. The cyclone’s impact is likely to persist until Saturday, and residents living near riverbanks have been urged to remain vigilant.

 

High Flood Risk in Multiple Districts

The department has identified a high risk of flooding in rivers flowing through Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Tehrathum, Panchthar, Okhaldhunga, Khotang, Bhojpur, Dhankuta, Ilam, Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Udayapur, Parsa, Bara, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Siraha, Saptari, Sindhuli, Ramechhap, Kavrepalanchok, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Makwanpur, Chitwan, Nawalparasi (East and West), Rupandehi, and Kapilvastu.

 

Authorities Warn of Sudden Floods

“It is advised that travellers remain cautious, as sudden floods may occur due to continuous rainfall. Smaller and larger rivers in Bagmati, Madhesh, and Koshi provinces could rise abruptly, posing risks in major rivers such as the Saptakoshi, Tamor, Arun, Dudhkoshi, Tamakoshi, Sunkoshi, Kankai, Kamala, Bagmati, and Rapti,” the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology stated in its warning.

The department also said the cyclone’s impact is expected to last for at least three days and urged the public and local authorities to take preventive measures against potential flood-related disasters.

 

Cyclone Montha’s Impact Reaches India

Cyclone Montha has also caused heavy rain in various parts of India, leading to school closures, disruption of train and road transport, and relocation of vulnerable populations to safer zones in coastal areas. The cyclone originated in the Bay of Bengal and made landfall in India’s Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night before affecting Nepal from Thursday.

 

Disaster Management Authority Issues Advisory

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has also issued advisories about flash floods, landslides, and other hazards.

“Avoid travelling unless necessary. Residents of settlements prone to flooding should identify high and safe areas and inform others. Move to a safe place as soon as necessary. Those living near riverbanks should remain vigilant and relocate if they perceive a risk. Do not harvest paddy and other crops; if already harvested, bring them indoors immediately,” the NDRRMA advisory stated.

 

Rescue Operations in Manang

Furthermore, “The disaster management and security committees of the affected districts will make decisions regarding traffic movement as needed. Ensure compliance with these decisions. All three security agencies, local authorities, volunteers, and other stakeholders should remain prepared for a response. Partner organisations assisting in preparedness, prevention, and response should stay in contact with the District Disaster Management Committee and Local Disaster Management Committees and remain on alert,” the authority added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nepali security forces rescued over 1,500 stranded tourists from high-altitude areas of Manang following heavy snowfall and adverse weather. According to the Nepal Army, hundreds of tourists trekking towards Tilicho Lake (4,919 metres) were forced to turn back from the base camp after snowfall blocked trails and made conditions unsafe. 

 

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 12:46 PM IST
Tags: Bagmati provinceCyclone MonthaCyclone Montha impactHimalayan cycloneKoshi RiverMadhesh provinceManang rescueNDRRMA advisoryNepal disaster warningNepal flood alertNepal rainfallNepal weather alert

Cyclone Montha: Nepal on Alert as Heavy Rain Batters the Himalayan Nation

