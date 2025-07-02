Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > World > Dalai Lama Hints at Reincarnation Continuity, Rejects Chinese Interference

Dalai Lama Hints at Reincarnation Continuity, Rejects Chinese Interference

Ahead of his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama signaled that his spiritual lineage may continue, suggesting a framework for future reincarnations. Rejecting China’s authority over the process, he reaffirmed that any successor could be found outside Tibet, possibly in India, and of any gender.

Dalai Lama
Dalai Lama would turn 90 on July 6 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 10:40:14 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism, has signaled that the centuries-old tradition of the Dalai Lama could continue beyond his lifetime. Speaking at a prayer ceremony ahead of his 90th birthday on July 6, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, offered his clearest indication yet that his reincarnation remains a possibility. “There will be some kind of a framework within which we can talk about its continuation,” he told followers, pointing to an evolving conversation around the institution’s future.

Spiritual Leader Suggests Framework for Successor

Tibetan Buddhists believe that the Dalai Lama can reincarnate at will, choosing the body into which he returns. This belief has shaped the leadership of Tibetan Buddhism since the first Dalai Lama was recognized in 1587. However, Gyatso has previously floated the possibility that he might be the last. In a 2004 interview with Time, he said, “The institution of the Dalai Lama, and whether it should continue or not, is up to the Tibetan people. If they feel it is not relevant, then it will cease and there will be no 15th Dalai Lama.”

Rejects Beijing’s Authority Over Reincarnation

Now living in exile in India since fleeing Tibet following the failed 1959 uprising against Chinese rule, the Dalai Lama remains a symbol of Tibetan identity and resistance. Beijing considers him a separatist, rejecting his spiritual authority and insisting that any future reincarnation must be approved by the Chinese government. Gyatso has firmly rejected this stance, urging his followers not to recognize any successor named by Beijing.

Instead, he has suggested that the next Dalai Lama could be found outside of Tibet, potentially in India, and that the successor could be of any gender. In a recent post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Dalai Lama shared a statement titled Affirming the Continuation of the Institution of Dalai Lama, reinforcing his intent to preserve the spiritual lineage on Tibetan terms and not China’s.

Must Read: Quad Leaders Condemn The Pahalgam Terror Attack, What Did They Say?

Advertisement

More News

Ajith Kumar Custodial Death: BJP Slams Stalin’s ‘Sorry’, Demands Justice
ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Surges To Career-High Rating After Scoring Twin Centuries
Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Diljit Dosanjh Claims Movie Is Smashing Records Overseas
Tamil Nadu Police Brutality: Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges Amid Ajith Kumar Custodial Death Outrage
Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?