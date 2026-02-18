Deadly 30+ Vehicle Pile-Up on I-25 Near Pueblo: 4 Killed, 29 Hospitalised as 6 Semi-Trucks Involved, Highway Closed Indefinitely — Watch Horrific Crash Video

Four people were killed, and 29 others were hospitalised following a massive crash involving more than 30 vehicles on Interstate 25 south of Pueblo, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The accident, which included six semi-trucks and over two dozen passenger vehicles, led to the closure of the highway in both directions.

In a statement released on February 17, the Colorado State Patrol said preliminary finding incidacte that more than 30 vehicles, including six semis, were involved in the collision. Authorities confirmed that 29 individuals were transported to hospitals, though the severity of their injuries remians clear.

The crash was initially reported at 9:58 am local time, Pueblo police spokesperson Sgt. Antoinette Ramos said. Authorities confirmed that the northbound lanes of I-25 have been shut down at milepost 93, while the southbound lanes are closed at milepost 94.

Officials have not provided a timeline for reopening the highway, with Sgt. Ramos warned that the closure is expected to last ‘a very long time.”

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the deceased after notifying their families. Meanwhile, the Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit has launched an investigation into the incident.

I-25 Crash: Low Visibility and Dust Storm Conditions Suspected

Authorities have advised drivers to steer clear of the area following the crash. The state patrol warned that poor visibility remains a concern and urged motorists to postpone travel until conditions improve.

Those who must travel were advised to avoid I-25 in the affected stretch, slow down, and exercise extra caution. Officials also directed drivers to COtrip.org for the latest road updates.

Amber Shipley, spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation, told the Chieftain that strong winds and blowing dust may have led to near “brownout” conditions, potentially contributing to the massive pile-up.

