LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire

Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire

Three people, including an 8-year-old girl, were killed and over 60 injured in Karachi during Independence Day due to reckless aerial firing. Police vowed strict action. Earlier in January, dozens died in firing, robbery resistance, and accidents, highlighting persistent violence in the city.

Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 14, 2025 05:53:48 IST

Three people, including a senior citizen and an 8-year-old girl, were killed during Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan’s Karachi due to “reckless” aerial firing, while over 60 others sustained gunshot injuries, Geo News reported, citing a rescue official.

The incidents occurred across the city, with the young girl hit by a stray bullet in Azizabad and a man named Stephen killed in Korangi. At least 64 others suffered gunshot wounds in the citywide incidents, Geo News reported.

Celebratory Gunfire Results in Mourning

Rescue officials said dozens were injured due to celebratory gunfire. Authorities condemned the practice as reckless and dangerous, urging citizens to mark Independence Day in safer ways.
Police have initiated their investigation and assured that strict action will be taken against those found involved in aerial firing.

According to a report obtained by ARY News, at least 42 people, including five women, lost their lives in firing incidents across Karachi in January. Additionally, 233 people, including five women, were injured in these incidents.

Pakistani Authorities Urge People to Avoid Gunfiring

Five people were killed while thwarting robbery attempts in the firing events, which were reported in different regions of the city. In other instances, individuals lost their lives as a result of stray gunshots or aerial fire. However, none of the seven people who died in firing incidents–including a woman–have been named.

Police officers attributed the episodes to several factors, including disagreements, personal animosities, and resistance to robbery attempts, ARY News reported.

Road accidents, robbery resistance, and aerial firing also contributed to a spike in deaths in Karachi earlier in January. According to the Chipa Foundation, 528 people, including children and the elderly, were injured in road accidents, and 36 people died as a result. In addition, robbery resistance incidents resulted in three fatalities and fifteen injuries.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Two Days, Two Births: When History Changed Forever On 14th And 15th August, Marking The Dawn Of Two Nations

Tags: karachipakistan

RELATED News

White House Commands Federal Agents to Guard Washington DC Streets Every Minute
Ex-South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee to Face Questioning After Corruption Arrest
Breaking: Massive Police Response After Reports of Officers Shot in Gretna
Europe, Ukraine Urge Donald Trump Against Solo Ukraine Deal with Putin
Clashes Rock Serbia as Vucic Supporters Clash with Protesters

LATEST NEWS

Luis Enrique’s ‘Crazy Claim’ After Last Minute Win
Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm To Stop UPI P2P Collect Requests From Oct 1- Here Is Everything You Need To Know
Reality Check For Shayna Baszler, In WWE A Contract Means Nothing
India’s Ice Hockey Queens Win Bronze Against All Odds
Weather Alert: Schools in Lucknow and Across Uttar Pradesh Closed Due to Heavy Rain and Bad Weather
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 14, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1517 Here
Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire
US Tariffs on Indian Goods: What Exporters Need To Know Before Deadline
NFL Players With Michael Phelps In The Pool, Talk About Cross Training!
Clashes Rock Serbia as Vucic Supporters Clash with Protesters
Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire
Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire
Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire
Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?