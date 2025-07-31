Delta Flight From Salt Lake Hit By Severe Turbulence, 25 Injured: Here Is What Happened

Delta Flight Turbulence Salt Lake: A Delta Air Lines flight which was scheduled to travel from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam had to make an emergency landing in Minneapolis when a severe turbulence hit flight, leaving over two dozen people injured, according to reports.

Delta Flight 56, operated on an Airbus A330-900 and carrying 275 passengers along with 13 crew members, landed safely at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly before 8 p.m. local time.

Delta Air Lines flight #DL56 from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam experienced "significant turbulence" and diverted to Minneapolis. Delta says 25 people on board were taken to local hospitals.







Delta Flight Turbulence Salt Lake Details

Passengers described a terrifying series of jolts during the flight. Utah resident Joseph Carbone, who was traveling to Kenya via Amsterdam, told FOX News that turbulence struck in three distinct waves, each more intense than the last.

“The plane made a sudden drop while flight attendants were in the aisle with serving carts, sending them into the air,” Carbone recalled.

He also said that after the flight landed, a pilot informed him the aircraft had dropped approximately 1,000 feet, though Delta has not officially confirmed the exact descent.

“I just saw everything fly through the air,” Carbone said. “I’ve never experienced anything like that, but from now on, when I’m not up going to the bathroom or doing something, I’ll be in my seat with my seatbelt on. You learn that lesson real fast.”

Delta Flight I njured Passengers Admitted to Local Hospitals

Emergency responders were on standby at the Minneapolis airport. When the aircraft landed, at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport, fire department nd paramedics were already stationed to treat the injured.

The airport spokesperson while speaking to CNN said, 25 people were taken to nearby hospitals for further check-up. The severity of the injuries has not been confirmed by Delta yet.

The plane ascended more than 1,000 feet in under 30 seconds about 40 minutes after takeoff, followed by a descent of approximately 1,350 feet in the next 30 seconds, according to data from flight tracking service Flightradar24.

Reports mentioned that the aircraft soon changed course northward toward Minneapolis, where it safely touched down roughly 90 minutes later.

Delta Air Lines Arranging Accommodations

Delta Air Lines is arranging overnight accommodations in Minnesota for the affected passengers. Carbone, like many others on board, remained visibly shaken by the ordeal.

“I’m very grateful that we are safe and sound by the grace of God,” he said. “We’re, we’re here.”

