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Home > World News > Donald Trump Says Iran ‘Gifted’ US Oil By Letting 10 Pak Flagged Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz To Signal Good Faith Amid Ongoing Talks

Donald Trump Says Iran ‘Gifted’ US Oil By Letting 10 Pak Flagged Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz To Signal Good Faith Amid Ongoing Talks

Donald Trump said Iran allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a “gift” and a sign of serious talks, while tensions and uncertainty over a broader agreement continue.

Trump Claims ‘Oil Gift’ From Iran (Image: X)
Trump Claims ‘Oil Gift’ From Iran (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 26, 2026 23:37:04 IST

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Donald Trump Says Iran ‘Gifted’ US Oil By Letting 10 Pak Flagged Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz To Signal Good Faith Amid Ongoing Talks

At a recent Cabinet meeting, US President Trump stated that Iran had given the US a give of oil, and also had permitted 10 oil tankers to use the Strait of Hormuz as evidence of Iran’s seriousness with regard to talks about a resolution to the impasse between each country.

10 Tankers Allowed Instead of 8

Trump had previously referred to the “expensive, energy-related gift” from Iran in this meeting prior to providing clarity as to what the “present” really was in the guise of giving the US a “gift” of permission to continue to ship oil, that in fact allowing many tankers to exit and enter into the strait gave further credence to the oil shipments as being part of negotiating a settlement to ongoing political issues between Iran and the US.

Initially, the tankers that crossed into the Straits were to have been eight total large-sized oil tankers; however, the final total was found to be ten oil tankers, thus providing additional insight concerning Iran’s willingness to provide goodwill towards reaching an agreed upon solution.

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Pakistan Angle Emerges

Additionally, these tankers were flown under the Pakistani flag which has led many observers to believe that Pakistan could play some role between Iran and the US in assisting in providing facilitation/a mediatory process. More importantly, Pakistan is currently known to have been also playing a role in holding talks with Iran and the United States with respect to another and/or other diplomatic actions stemming from current events in the region.

Trump stated that this indicated that Iran wished to deploy good faith negotiations. “Looks like we are in good hands,” he expressed his cautious optimism regarding these negotiations.

Tensions Disrupt Key Oil Route

This development has occurred amid increasing tension between countries in the West Asian region, where military activity, primarily involving the US, Israel, and Iran, has disrupted shipping lanes as well as created concerns regarding world oil supply. The Strait of Hormuz, which is a key shipping lane for international oil, has recently seen reduced access due to the continuing military activities in the area.

Until now, Iran had indicated that they will only allow “non-hostile” vessels to go through this strait. They have caused uncertainty for international shipping and added pressure to energy markets around the world.

No Clarity on Tankers’ Destination

Trump’s comment appears to be part of broader diplomatic moves designed to reduce tensions and work toward some type of agreement between the parties. However, there is no clear indication as to where these tankers were ultimately going or the manner in which they would reach their destination.

At the same time, the US has been pushing Iran to accept a wider peace plan, including demands related to its nuclear programme. Iran has so far rejected key parts of the proposal and has made its own demands, keeping negotiations uncertain.

Also Read: Vladimir Putin Warns West Asia War Could Trigger Covid-Like Global Crisis, Days After Narendra Modi Flags ‘Very Serious’ Impact On India And World   

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Tags: Iran US Wariran- israel warstrait of hormuz

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Donald Trump Says Iran ‘Gifted’ US Oil By Letting 10 Pak Flagged Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz To Signal Good Faith Amid Ongoing Talks

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Donald Trump Says Iran ‘Gifted’ US Oil By Letting 10 Pak Flagged Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz To Signal Good Faith Amid Ongoing Talks

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Donald Trump Says Iran ‘Gifted’ US Oil By Letting 10 Pak Flagged Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz To Signal Good Faith Amid Ongoing Talks
Donald Trump Says Iran ‘Gifted’ US Oil By Letting 10 Pak Flagged Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz To Signal Good Faith Amid Ongoing Talks
Donald Trump Says Iran ‘Gifted’ US Oil By Letting 10 Pak Flagged Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz To Signal Good Faith Amid Ongoing Talks
Donald Trump Says Iran ‘Gifted’ US Oil By Letting 10 Pak Flagged Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz To Signal Good Faith Amid Ongoing Talks

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