Donald Trump Blasts London Mayor, A Muslim Of Pakistani Origin, Here’s What He Said
Home > World > Donald Trump Blasts London Mayor, A Muslim Of Pakistani Origin, Here's What He Said

Donald Trump Blasts London Mayor, A Muslim Of Pakistani Origin, Here’s What He Said

US President Donald Trump reignited his feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan during his second UK state visit, saying he “didn’t want” Khan at any official events. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump branded Khan “among the worst mayors in the world,” blaming him for rising crime and poor city conditions. Their rivalry dates back to 2015 and has intensified through repeated public clashes.

Donald Trump calls Sadiq Khan “among the worst mayors,” reigniting their long feud during his second UK state visit. Photo: X.
Donald Trump calls Sadiq Khan “among the worst mayors,” reigniting their long feud during his second UK state visit. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 19, 2025 14:36:14 IST

US President Donald Trump reignited his long-running dispute with London Mayor Sadiq Khan during his second state visit to the United Kingdom, saying he “didn’t want” the mayor at any official events. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his return to the U.S., Trump described Khan as “among the worst mayors in the world.”

What Donald Trump Said About Sadiq Khan

Trump claimed Khan had wanted to attend events linked to the visit but was deliberately excluded. 

“I didn’t want him there, I asked that he not be there,” Trump said. “I think the mayor of London Khan is among the worst mayors in the world, and we have some bad ones. If you look at Chicago, I think he’s the equivalent of the mayor of Chicago. I think he’s done a terrible job. Crime in London is through the roof. The mayor of London Khan has done a terrible job. And on immigration, he’s a disaster. I asked that he not be there. He wanted to be there, as I understand; I didn’t want him.”

President Trump Meets Sir Keir Starmer

Trump added that his criticism stemmed from his personal connection to the UK. “I have a certain pride in London and the UK. My mother was born in Scotland, as you know. And when I see Mayor Khan do a bad job, the stabbings and the dirt and the filth, it’s not the same.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Calls Muslim Lawmaker ‘SCUM’, Claims She Married Her Brother To Gain US Citizenship

The president’s comments came despite an otherwise cordial visit, including a press conference with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers. During that appearance, Trump highlighted the “unbreakable bond” between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Animosity Between Donald Trump And London Mayor Sadiq Khan

The animosity between the two leaders dates back to 2015, when Khan condemned Trump’s proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States during his presidential campaign. Their conflict deepened after Trump criticised Khan’s response to the London Bridge terror attack.

In 2018, Khan’s office authorised a giant inflatable “Trump baby” balloon to fly over Parliament Square during Trump’s UK visit, drawing global attention. Trump responded during his first state trip by tweeting that Khan “has done a terrible job as mayor of London” and is “a stone-cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me.”

When Trump was sworn in for a second term as U.S. president, Khan warned of a “resurgent fascism.” 

Also Read: Donald Trump Plans To Take Back Bagram Air Base, Hints US Could Hit China’s Nuclear Facilities From Afghanistan

Tags: donald trumplondon-mayorsadiq-khanus news

Donald Trump Blasts London Mayor, A Muslim Of Pakistani Origin, Here’s What He Said

Donald Trump Blasts London Mayor, A Muslim Of Pakistani Origin, Here’s What He Said

Donald Trump Blasts London Mayor, A Muslim Of Pakistani Origin, Here’s What He Said
Donald Trump Blasts London Mayor, A Muslim Of Pakistani Origin, Here’s What He Said
Donald Trump Blasts London Mayor, A Muslim Of Pakistani Origin, Here’s What He Said
Donald Trump Blasts London Mayor, A Muslim Of Pakistani Origin, Here’s What He Said

QUICK LINKS