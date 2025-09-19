Donald Trump Blasts London Mayor, A Muslim Of Pakistani Origin, Here’s What He Said

US President Donald Trump reignited his long-running dispute with London Mayor Sadiq Khan during his second state visit to the United Kingdom, saying he “didn’t want” the mayor at any official events. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his return to the U.S., Trump described Khan as “among the worst mayors in the world.”

What Donald Trump Said About Sadiq Khan

Trump claimed Khan had wanted to attend events linked to the visit but was deliberately excluded.

“I didn’t want him there, I asked that he not be there,” Trump said. “I think the mayor of London Khan is among the worst mayors in the world, and we have some bad ones. If you look at Chicago, I think he’s the equivalent of the mayor of Chicago. I think he’s done a terrible job. Crime in London is through the roof. The mayor of London Khan has done a terrible job. And on immigration, he’s a disaster. I asked that he not be there. He wanted to be there, as I understand; I didn’t want him.”

🚨NEWS: when asked why Sadiq khan wasn’t at the Royal banquet on his state visit President Trump says : “I didn’t want him there, I asked for him not to be there, I don’t want that” Sadiq Khan the mayor of London wasn’t welcomed, and he did not attend. pic.twitter.com/Dy7A9Yl12Q — The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) September 18, 2025

President Trump Meets Sir Keir Starmer

Trump added that his criticism stemmed from his personal connection to the UK. “I have a certain pride in London and the UK. My mother was born in Scotland, as you know. And when I see Mayor Khan do a bad job, the stabbings and the dirt and the filth, it’s not the same.”

The president’s comments came despite an otherwise cordial visit, including a press conference with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers. During that appearance, Trump highlighted the “unbreakable bond” between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Animosity Between Donald Trump And London Mayor Sadiq Khan

The animosity between the two leaders dates back to 2015, when Khan condemned Trump’s proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States during his presidential campaign. Their conflict deepened after Trump criticised Khan’s response to the London Bridge terror attack.

In 2018, Khan’s office authorised a giant inflatable “Trump baby” balloon to fly over Parliament Square during Trump’s UK visit, drawing global attention. Trump responded during his first state trip by tweeting that Khan “has done a terrible job as mayor of London” and is “a stone-cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me.”

When Trump was sworn in for a second term as U.S. president, Khan warned of a “resurgent fascism.”

