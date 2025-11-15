LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faridabad Terror Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Faridabad Terror Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Faridabad Terror Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Faridabad Terror Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faridabad Terror Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Faridabad Terror Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Faridabad Terror Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Faridabad Terror Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump To Seal F-35 Fighter Jets Deal With Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Donald Trump To Seal F-35 Fighter Jets Deal With Saudi Crown Prince Salman

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are expected to finalise major defence and economic agreements during the crown prince’s upcoming White House visit, including a potential deal for Saudi Arabia to purchase F-35 stealth fighter jets.

F35 Fighter Jets
F35 Fighter Jets

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 15, 2025 04:46:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump To Seal F-35 Fighter Jets Deal With Saudi Crown Prince Salman

President Donald Trump is expected to finalise an agreement with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that will allow Saudi Arabia to purchase F-35 stealth fighter jets.

An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the leaders plan to sign several economic and defence agreements during the crown prince’s scheduled visit to the White House on Tuesday.

The official said the discussions will also cover a deal on liquefied natural gas purchases. The administration has not released more details, and the White House has not issued any formal statement on the upcoming meeting.

Saudi Arabia Seeks Access to Advanced US Fighter Jets

Officials familiar with the talks said Saudi Arabia has been seeking access to F-35 jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin. The F-35 is one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world and carries an estimated price of around $100 million per jet.

A completed sale would mark a significant defence concession as Washington and Riyadh work to expand strategic cooperation. Trump has been urging Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords and move toward formal diplomatic ties with Israel, which remains the only Middle Eastern country currently operating these fighter jets.

US officials continue to examine several concerns linked to the proposed sale. Israel has stated that maintaining exclusive access to the F-35 fleet is essential for its security advantage in the region.

A Pentagon assessment also raised the risk of China gaining access to sensitive technology if the sale moves forward, citing Saudi Arabia’s defence cooperation with Beijing. These issues remain central to discussions between the two countries. Despite the concerns, recent signals indicate that Trump is willing to consider approval if key security conditions are met.

The F-35 proposal is one of several high-level matters expected during the meeting. US and Saudi officials will also discuss access to artificial intelligence chips, cooperation on nuclear technology, and broader regional security concerns. The agenda includes talks on the situation in Gaza and ongoing efforts aimed at improving Saudi-Israel relations. 

Must Read: Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 4:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpF35 Fighter Jetssaudi arabia

RELATED News

BBC Apologizes To President Donald Trump Over Edited Clip But Rejects Trump’s Demand

Nepal Prints Its Currency In China After Ending Long Partnership With India

Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions

Death Penalty For Sheikh Hasina? Bangladesh On Edge As Dhaka Tribunal To Deliver Verdict On November 17

US Slaps Sanctions On Indian Company For Director’s Role In Iran Missile, Drone Program

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump To Seal F-35 Fighter Jets Deal With Saudi Crown Prince Salman

J&K Records Over 17 Lakh Unclaimed Accounts Worth Rs 465 Crore: RBI

NMC Cancels Licences Of Four Terror-Accused Doctors, Bans Them From Practising In India

The Shrinking Map Of Congress: From Dominance To Coalition Politics, Won Only 6 Seats In Bihar Election

Srinagar Blast: Eight Injured After Seized Ammonium Nitrate Explodes In Police Station, Sparks Faridabad Link, Feared Multiple Casualties

Massive Blast In Rawalpora, Srinagar: Site Where SSP Exposed Jaish-Backed Terror Module, Linking To Delhi Blast By Doctors

Jan Suraaj Candidate Chandrashekhar Singh Dies Of Heart Attack On Bihar Results Day, Lost From Tarari

Where Is Rahul Gandhi Amid Congress Achieving ONLY 6 Seats In Bihar?

TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Fought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’

Top Losers In Bihar Election 2025: Heavy Defeats For Key Candidates

Donald Trump To Seal F-35 Fighter Jets Deal With Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump To Seal F-35 Fighter Jets Deal With Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump To Seal F-35 Fighter Jets Deal With Saudi Crown Prince Salman
Donald Trump To Seal F-35 Fighter Jets Deal With Saudi Crown Prince Salman
Donald Trump To Seal F-35 Fighter Jets Deal With Saudi Crown Prince Salman
Donald Trump To Seal F-35 Fighter Jets Deal With Saudi Crown Prince Salman

QUICK LINKS