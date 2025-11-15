Donald Trump To Seal F-35 Fighter Jets Deal With Saudi Crown Prince Salman

President Donald Trump is expected to finalise an agreement with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that will allow Saudi Arabia to purchase F-35 stealth fighter jets.

An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the leaders plan to sign several economic and defence agreements during the crown prince’s scheduled visit to the White House on Tuesday.

The official said the discussions will also cover a deal on liquefied natural gas purchases. The administration has not released more details, and the White House has not issued any formal statement on the upcoming meeting.

Saudi Arabia Seeks Access to Advanced US Fighter Jets

Officials familiar with the talks said Saudi Arabia has been seeking access to F-35 jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin. The F-35 is one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world and carries an estimated price of around $100 million per jet.

A completed sale would mark a significant defence concession as Washington and Riyadh work to expand strategic cooperation. Trump has been urging Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords and move toward formal diplomatic ties with Israel, which remains the only Middle Eastern country currently operating these fighter jets.

US officials continue to examine several concerns linked to the proposed sale. Israel has stated that maintaining exclusive access to the F-35 fleet is essential for its security advantage in the region.

A Pentagon assessment also raised the risk of China gaining access to sensitive technology if the sale moves forward, citing Saudi Arabia’s defence cooperation with Beijing. These issues remain central to discussions between the two countries. Despite the concerns, recent signals indicate that Trump is willing to consider approval if key security conditions are met.

The F-35 proposal is one of several high-level matters expected during the meeting. US and Saudi officials will also discuss access to artificial intelligence chips, cooperation on nuclear technology, and broader regional security concerns. The agenda includes talks on the situation in Gaza and ongoing efforts aimed at improving Saudi-Israel relations.

Must Read: Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus