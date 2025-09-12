Donald Trump To Visit India Soon? US Envoy Pick Sergio Gor Provies Big Hint: ‘Next QUAD Meeting…’

US President Donald Trump’s nominee for the next US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, issued a big statement recently. On Friday, he said that the president is committed to continued engagement with the Quad. He confirmed that discussions are underway for the next Quad meeting, though no date has been fixed yet.

“The president has already spoken about a trip for the next Quad meeting. Talks are ongoing, but I cannot confirm an exact date at this time,” Gor said.

The Quad includes the US, India, Japan, and Australia. It has been increasing cooperation in recent years to promote regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. Last year, reports suggested that member nations were considering holding the leaders’ summit in India in 2025.

Gor highlighted that Trump had already travelled to Japan this year. “Japan is also a key member of the Quad, and both sides have emphasised the importance of building on our strong relationship,” he added.

Notably, India was set to host the 2024 Quad Summit, but the venue was shifted to the US due to then-President Joe Biden’s decision to remain focused on his re-election campaign instead of traveling overseas.

Gor also underlined the strong ties between India and the US. He pointed to the joint military exercises held in Alaska, where 500 troops from both nations participated. “Despite a little hiccup on tariffs, our relationship with India is much stronger. It is built on decades of trust and cooperation,” he said.

Gor also suggested that Washington is ready to deepen its partnership with New Delhi in ways that reduce India’s reliance on China. “The relationship between the United States and India is far warmer than India’s relationship with Beijing,” he said.

