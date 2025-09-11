LIVE TV
Home > World > Has Trump Just Declared War On Russia? US President Issues Cryptic Warning After Drones Hit NATO Ally Poland

Has Trump Just Declared War On Russia? US President Issues Cryptic Warning After Drones Hit NATO Ally Poland

President Donald Trump issued a cryptic warning after Russian drones violated Poland’s airspace, heightening NATO tensions. On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!” His comments came as Polish PM Donald Tusk warned parliament of the gravest security threat since World War II.

Trump warns after Russian drones hit Poland’s airspace; NATO scrambles jets as Tusk calls it biggest threat since WWII. Photos: X
Trump warns after Russian drones hit Poland's airspace; NATO scrambles jets as Tusk calls it biggest threat since WWII. Photos: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 11, 2025 00:12:20 IST

War clouds are gathering over Europe. A day after Russia sent drones to Poland, violating the airspace of a NATO member, President Donald Trump issued a cryptic warning, likely directed at Russian President  Vladimir Putin.

“What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones?” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Tuesday, before adding, “Here we go!”

The social media post came as tensions escalated in Europe, with Polish leaders warning that the country is facing its most dangerous security threat since World War II.

Polish PM Donald Tusk Warns Russia of Unprecedented Threat

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament on Wednesday that 19 objects entered Poland’s airspace overnight, several of which were intercepted and destroyed.

“The situation is serious, and no-one doubts that we must prepare for various scenarios,” Tusk said. He described the event as a “large-scale provocation” and warned that Warsaw was now closer to open conflict than at any point since the Second World War.



Last week,  Polish President Karol Nawrocki visited White House, where he was hosted by President Trump. According to reports, Russia on Wednesday sent over two dozen drones towards Poland, which prompted NATO allies to launch a collective military action.

On Wednesday, Russia launched roughly two dozen drones toward Poland, prompting an immediate military response from NATO allies.

Russia Denies Responsibility, Blames Ukraine

Moscow dismissed accusations that the drones were Russian in origin. Russia’s top diplomat in Poland, Andrei Ordash, who was summoned by Warsaw, told state-owned outlet RIA:

“We see the accusations as groundless. We know one thing – these drones were flying from the direction of Ukraine.”

His remarks contradicted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said at least two of the drones had used Belarusian airspace before entering Poland.

“In total, at least several dozen Russian drones were moving along the Ukraine-Belarus border and in the western regions of Ukraine, approaching targets in Ukraine and, apparently, Poland,” Zelenskyy said.

NATO Confirms Military Response

According to the Associated Press, Tusk said NATO forces confirmed eight crash sites where Russian drones appeared to have been shot down, though final figures were still being collected.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called the violation “not an isolated incident,” noting that Russian drones have repeatedly crossed NATO borders in recent months.

“A full assessment of the incident is ongoing,” Rutte said, adding that NATO leaders met early Wednesday after Poland invoked Article 4 of the alliance treaty, which triggers urgent consultations if a member state feels threatened.

First NATO Engagement in Allied Airspace

The drone incursion scrambled Polish warplanes and triggered a broader NATO response. Dutch F-35s, Italian Airborne Warning and Control Systems, German Patriots, and NATO Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft were all activated to secure the region.

“This is the first time NATO planes have engaged potential threats in Allied airspace,” U.S. Army Col. Martin L. O’Donnell, spokesperson for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, confirmed.

“NATO, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, and all of Allied Command Operations is committed to defending every kilometre of NATO territory, including our airspace,” he said.

Has Trump Just Declared War On Russia? US President Issues Cryptic Warning After Drones Hit NATO Ally Poland

QUICK LINKS