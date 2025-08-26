LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Warns Russia and Ukraine of ‘Great Consequences’ if War Continues – Here’s What He Said

Donald Trump Warns Russia and Ukraine of ‘Great Consequences’ if War Continues – Here’s What He Said

US President Trump warned of "great consequences" if Putin and Zelenskyy fail to meet, claiming the Ukraine war wouldn't have happened under his leadership. He said he will decide in two weeks whether to impose sanctions, tariffs, or do nothing, while urging the two leaders to hold talks.

Donald Trump is hopeful of a meeting with presidents of Russia and Ukraine. (Image Credit - X)
Donald Trump is hopeful of a meeting with presidents of Russia and Ukraine. (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last updated: August 26, 2025 04:29:52 IST

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) warned of “great consequences” if Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fail to hold talks, while asserting that the ongoing war would not have occurred under his leadership.

On being asked if there will be consequences if the two leaders do not meet, Trump said, “… There will be great consequences… This war would have never taken place if I were President… We will see what happens over the next week or two, and at that point I will step in very strongly…”

Donald Trump Ponders Next Steps in Russia-Ukraine War

His latest warning follows remarks made last week when Trump said that he would be taking a “very important decision” in the next two weeks on the Russia-Ukraine war, hinting at the possibility of imposing “massive sanctions or tariffs” on Moscow or telling Kyiv that “it’s not Washington’s war.”

Trump said that his decision is dependent on what happens in the next two weeks and pushed for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking to the reporters at the Oval Office, Donald Trump said, “In two weeks, we are going to know which way I am going because I’m going to go one way or another. It’s going to be a very important decision. I’m going to decide whether it’s not massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both, or do we do nothing and say it’s your fight?”

“It takes two to tango. I wanted to have a meeting with those two. We’ll see if they don’t have a meeting, then why it was so, after I told them to have a meeting,” he added.

‘Not Happy’: Donald Trump Reacts on Russia-Ukraine War 

When asked about a US factory reportedly hit in Ukraine during recent Russian missile attacks, Donald Trump said, “I’m not happy about it, and I’m not happy about anything about that war. I’ve settled seven wars, and if you think about pre-wars, that’ll be three, so 10 wars. Not happy at all. Over the next two weeks we are going to find out which way it’s going to go.”

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Vladimir Putin is ready to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, provided all issues relating to the settlement of the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv are thoroughly worked out.

Lavrov told RT on Thursday, “The Russian president repeatedly said that he is ready to meet, including with Zelensky, if there is an understanding that all issues that require consideration at the highest level have been worked out thoroughly” by experts and ministers. (ANI)

Also Read: Supporters Slam U.S. President Donald Trump Over China Policy – What You Need to Know

Tags: donald trumprussiaukraine

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Donald Trump Warns Russia and Ukraine of ‘Great Consequences’ if War Continues – Here’s What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Warns Russia and Ukraine of ‘Great Consequences’ if War Continues – Here’s What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Warns Russia and Ukraine of ‘Great Consequences’ if War Continues – Here’s What He Said
Donald Trump Warns Russia and Ukraine of ‘Great Consequences’ if War Continues – Here’s What He Said
Donald Trump Warns Russia and Ukraine of ‘Great Consequences’ if War Continues – Here’s What He Said
Donald Trump Warns Russia and Ukraine of ‘Great Consequences’ if War Continues – Here’s What He Said

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?