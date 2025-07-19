LIVE TV
Home > World > Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera Announce Amicable Split After 12 Years: ‘Still the Closest of Friends’

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera Announce Amicable Split After 12 Years: ‘Still the Closest of Friends’

NBC’s Today show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer announced her separation from husband Brian Fichera after 12 years of marriage. Despite the split, the couple remains close friends and committed co-parents to their three sons. Fans praised their grace and unity as they begin a new chapter separately.

Dylan Dreyer announced her separation from husband Brian Fichera (Image Credit - X)
Dylan Dreyer announced her separation from husband Brian Fichera (Image Credit - X)

Last Updated: July 19, 2025 01:54:55 IST

NBC’s Today show meteorologist and third-hour co-anchor Dylan Dreyer announced her separation from husband Brian Fichera on July 18, 2025, through an emotional Instagram post. The couple, married since 2012, had quietly separated months earlier but chose to share the news with fans now. “We began as friends and we will remain the closest of friends,” Dreyer wrote, emphasizing their mutual respect and unwavering commitment to co-parenting their three young sons, Calvin (8), Oliver (5), and Rusty (3).

From Colleagues to Co-Parents

Dylan Dreyer, 43, and Brian Fichera, 38, first met while working at Boston’s WHDH, she as a meteorologist, he as an in-studio technician. Their friendship grew into a romance, and they married in October 2012. Now a producer and freelance cameraman for NBC News, Fichera has long supported Dreyer’s high-profile career. Even after their split, the pair have remained publicly united. On July 4, they appeared together at the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, which Dreyer hosted for NBC. They were also recently seen at the American Century Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, with Fichera caddying for Dreyer.

Shared Moments and Private Challenges

While the reason for their separation hasn’t been disclosed, fans have taken note of the couple’s grace and maturity. Back in 2023, Dreyer shared on Today how golf brought them together: “Golf is the thing we do together. We have a couple of drinks, we laugh.” Despite their separation, their Instagram posts have shown continued family outings and mutual support, with both prioritizing their children’s happiness.

Public Support and New Beginnings

Dylan Dreyer’s announcement was met with an outpouring of love and encouragement from fans praising her honesty and strength. Supporters admired the couple’s decision to remain close for their children’s sake, calling it a “classy move.” Dreyer continues her hosting duties on Today and Earth Odyssey, stepping into a new chapter of her life while embracing family, work, and friendship with the same openness she’s always shared with her audience.

