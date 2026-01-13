‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran, Calls Order ‘Final And Conclusive’

Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will impose a 25% tariff on any country conducting business with Iran, effective immediately. The move comes amid ongoing protests in Iran and reports of a deadly crackdown that has left at least 599 people dead.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, “Any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive.”

The announcement signals a sharp escalation in pressure on Iran’s leadership and could affect major trading relationships, including with India, Turkey, China, and the UAE. Trump did not provide details on enforcement mechanisms or possible exemptions for humanitarian or strategic trade.

Global Trade Implications

The new tariffs could disrupt US commerce with key international partners who maintain commercial ties with Iran. Experts warn that the policy may create friction in global trade, particularly among countries that rely on Iranian imports or engage in energy-related business with the Islamic Republic.

The scope and execution of the tariffs remain unclear, raising questions about how businesses and governments will adjust to avoid penalties while continuing international operations.

Trump Signals Possible Negotiations With Iran

Trump also indicated that his administration is exploring talks with Tehran, stating that Iran had proposed negotiations. However, he cautioned that he might act before any formal meeting takes place due to the escalating death toll and ongoing arrests of protesters.

“Iran called, they want to negotiate,” Trump said from Air Force One, while Iran has not publicly responded to his comments. Previously, Iranian officials warned that the US military and Israel could become “legitimate targets” if force is used to protect demonstrators.

