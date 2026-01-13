LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings bengaluru crime case 25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings bengaluru crime case 25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings bengaluru crime case 25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings bengaluru crime case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings bengaluru crime case 25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings bengaluru crime case 25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings bengaluru crime case 25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings bengaluru crime case
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran, Calls Order ‘Final And Conclusive’

‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran, Calls Order ‘Final And Conclusive’

Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will impose a 25% tariff on any country conducting business with Iran, effective immediately. The move comes amid ongoing protests in Iran and reports of a deadly crackdown that has left at least 599 people dead.

‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran, Calls Order ‘Final And Conclusive’ (Photo Credits: X)
‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran, Calls Order ‘Final And Conclusive’ (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 13, 2026 04:17:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran, Calls Order ‘Final And Conclusive’

Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will impose a 25% tariff on any country conducting business with Iran, effective immediately. The move comes amid ongoing protests in Iran and reports of a deadly crackdown that has left at least 599 people dead.

You Might Be Interested In

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, “Any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive.”

The announcement signals a sharp escalation in pressure on Iran’s leadership and could affect major trading relationships, including with India, Turkey, China, and the UAE. Trump did not provide details on enforcement mechanisms or possible exemptions for humanitarian or strategic trade.

Global Trade Implications

The new tariffs could disrupt US commerce with key international partners who maintain commercial ties with Iran. Experts warn that the policy may create friction in global trade, particularly among countries that rely on Iranian imports or engage in energy-related business with the Islamic Republic.

The scope and execution of the tariffs remain unclear, raising questions about how businesses and governments will adjust to avoid penalties while continuing international operations.

Trump Signals Possible Negotiations With Iran

Trump also indicated that his administration is exploring talks with Tehran, stating that Iran had proposed negotiations. However, he cautioned that he might act before any formal meeting takes place due to the escalating death toll and ongoing arrests of protesters.

“Iran called, they want to negotiate,” Trump said from Air Force One, while Iran has not publicly responded to his comments. Previously, Iranian officials warned that the US military and Israel could become “legitimate targets” if force is used to protect demonstrators.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Massive Protests Takeover Tehran Streets Against Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei As Unrest Enters Third Week | WATCH

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 4:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 25 percent tariffdonald trumphome-hero-pos-2iranIran protestsIran sanctionsusUS tariffsUS trade policy

RELATED News

‘WE’RE SCREWED!’: Donald Trump Warns Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Could Spark Trillion-Dollar Crisis

‘Unacceptable Under Any Circumstance’: Greenland Government Rejects Donald Trump’s Threats To Take Over Arctic Island

Two China‑Flagged Supertankers Turn Back From Venezuela Amid Intensified US Sanctions Crackdown

Who Was Samir Kumar Das? Another Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh; ‘Blood-Soaked’ Body Recovered

Who Is Erfan Soltani? Iran Set To Hang 26-Year-Old Protester In First Reported Execution Linked To ‘Anti-Khamenei Protests’

LATEST NEWS

Taha Shah Badussha’s Marathi Film ‘Paro: The Untold Story of Bride Slavery’ Makes It To Official Oscars Eligibility List 2026

Álvaro Arbeloa Coca Takes Over As Real Madrid Head Coach After Xabi Alonso Olano’s Departure

Who Is Erfan Soltani? Iran Set To Hang 26-Year-Old Protester In First Reported Execution Linked To ‘Anti-Khamenei Protests’

REET Mains Admit Card 2026 RELEASED: Check Out Direct Link To Download, Steps, Schedule And Important Details

Nora Fatehi And Achraf Hakimi Dating? Fans Think There’s More Than Football As Instagram Like And Morocco Visit Fuel Speculation- What We Know

Chinese Money Laundering Kingpin Charged In US For Aiding Sinaloa Cartel, All You Need To Know

‘No One Dictates What We Do’: Cuban President’s Sharp Response To Donald Trump After His ‘Make A Deal With Washington’ Remark Amid Oil Threat

‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch

‘Disgusting’ And ‘Unlawful’ Images, UK Launches Formal Probe Into X Over Grok AI’s Sexually Explicit Deepfakes

‘I Will Be Filing For…’ Elon Musk Seeks Full Custody Of 1-Year-Old Son With Ashley St Clair After She Implies Openness To Gender Transition

‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran, Calls Order ‘Final And Conclusive’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran, Calls Order ‘Final And Conclusive’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran, Calls Order ‘Final And Conclusive’
‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran, Calls Order ‘Final And Conclusive’
‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran, Calls Order ‘Final And Conclusive’
‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran, Calls Order ‘Final And Conclusive’

QUICK LINKS