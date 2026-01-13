LIVE TV
Home > World > Massive Protests Takeover Tehran Streets Against Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei As Unrest Enters Third Week | WATCH

Massive Protests Takeover Tehran Streets Against Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei As Unrest Enters Third Week | WATCH

A massive crowd gathered in Tehran on Monday night as thousands of Iranians took to the streets in open defiance of the Islamic regime, demanding freedom and political change. Videos and eyewitness accounts circulating on social media showed large groups of protesters chanting slogans against the authorities.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 13, 2026 02:42:31 IST

Tehran: A massive crowd gathered in Tehran on Monday night as thousands of Iranians took to the streets in open defiance of the Islamic regime, demanding freedom and political change. Videos and eyewitness accounts circulating on social media showed large groups of protesters chanting slogans against the authorities, with demonstrations continuing late into the night despite a heavy security presence.

Background

As fears grow that hundreds of protesters may have been killed over the weekend, Iran has issued strong warnings to both the United States and Israel.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf delivered the warning during a speech in parliament in Tehran, as lawmakers chanted “death to America.”

“In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory and all American military centers, bases, and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets,” Qalibaf said.

He added, “We do not consider ourselves limited to reacting after the action and will act based on any objective signs of a threat.”

ALSO READ: ‘WE’RE SCREWED!’: Donald Trump Warns Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Could Spark Trillion-Dollar Crisis

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 2:42 AM IST
Who Is Dr. Sanjeev Kumar? Indian-Origin Gynecologist In US Convicted Of Healthcare Fraud; How A Medical Equipment Misuse Scare Unfolded

QUICK LINKS