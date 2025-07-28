Breaking: Cambodia and Thailand Halt War with Immediate Ceasefire

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia have agreed on ceasefire after deadly border altercations that have continued for five days now.

Phumtham Wechayachai, Thailand’s acting Prime Minister, and Hun Manet, the Prime Minister of Cambodia represented their nations.

Anwar Ibrahim, the Malaysian Prime Minister, hosted the talks at his official residence located in Putrajaya, the administrative capital of Malaysia.

Notably, Anwar also holds the chairmanship of ASEAN, the specific group of Southeast Asian nations.

The Peace Talks Were Held In the Presence of Malaysian, US, and Chinese Officials

More than 30 people have been killed, and around 270,000 civilians have been forced to vacate their homes near bordering areas on both sides.

The diplomats from the United States and China were also involved in the peace talks.

Cambodian Prime Minister said that his nation wanted an immediate ceasefire, but Thailand’s prime minister had said that Cambodia should take steps to solve the border dispute to attain peace.

Earlier, reports said that fresh clashes occurred at the border.

Reports noted the sound of gunfire in Oddar Meanchey province of Cambodia, while Thailand said Cambodia fired a rocket in its Sisaket province, which killed one person and wounded another.

However, both sides accused each other of provocative firing.

Thailand claimed that Cambodia has placed snipers in a temple and has added more army personnel at the border.

China and the U.S. Had Urged Immediate Ceasefire

In response, Cambodia said Thailand is using heavy weapons and smoke bombs to target their soldiers and claimed Thai troops struck around two ancient temples.

However, experts say that more casualties and losses compelled both nations to accept a ceasefire.

Earlier, Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, had said that US officials in Malaysia would support the peace process, while Malaysian PM also urged a quick end to the clashes.

China, too, called on both parties to bring an end to the disputes.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, said that both countries must “uphold the spirit of valuing peace and promoting good neighborliness, and promote “restraint” and a “cease-fire.”

Also Read: Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market