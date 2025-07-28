Home > World > Breaking: Cambodia and Thailand Halt War with Immediate Ceasefire

Breaking: Cambodia and Thailand Halt War with Immediate Ceasefire

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed for peace at the borders after five days of deadly border clashes. Over 30 people have died and 270,000 displaced. Both nations had blamed each other, while the US, China, and ASEAN also sought peace. Fresh violence erupted even during the talks.

Reports say 35 people have been killed in the clashes between both
Reports say 35 people have been killed in the clashes between both

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 28, 2025 15:25:00 IST

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia have agreed on ceasefire after deadly border altercations that have continued for five days now.

Phumtham Wechayachai, Thailand’s acting Prime Minister, and Hun Manet, the Prime Minister of Cambodia represented their nations.

Anwar Ibrahim, the Malaysian Prime Minister, hosted the talks at his official residence located in Putrajaya, the administrative capital of Malaysia.

Notably, Anwar also holds the chairmanship of ASEAN, the specific group of Southeast Asian nations.

The Peace Talks Were Held In the Presence of Malaysian, US, and Chinese Officials

More than 30 people have been killed, and around 270,000 civilians have been forced to vacate their homes near bordering areas on both sides.

The diplomats from the United States and China were also involved in the peace talks.

Cambodian Prime Minister said that his nation wanted an immediate ceasefire, but Thailand’s prime minister had said that Cambodia should take steps to solve the border dispute to attain peace. 

Earlier, reports said that fresh clashes occurred at the border.

Reports noted the sound of gunfire in Oddar Meanchey province of Cambodia, while Thailand said Cambodia fired a rocket in its Sisaket province, which killed one person and wounded another.

However, both sides accused each other of provocative firing.

Thailand claimed that Cambodia has placed snipers in a temple and has added more army personnel at the border.

China and the U.S. Had Urged Immediate Ceasefire

In response, Cambodia said Thailand is using heavy weapons and smoke bombs to target their soldiers and claimed Thai troops struck around two ancient temples.

However, experts say that more casualties and losses compelled both nations to accept a ceasefire.

Earlier, Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, had said that US officials in Malaysia would support the peace process, while Malaysian PM also urged a quick end to the clashes. 

China, too, called on both parties to bring an end to the disputes.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, said that both countries must “uphold the spirit of valuing peace and promoting good neighborliness, and promote “restraint” and a “cease-fire.”

Also Read: Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market

Tags: Cambodiahome-hero-pos-3thailandwar

RELATED News

India, Japan Boost Ties with Focus on Economic Security and Space
Tesla Signs $16 Billion Deal With Samsung To Build AI Chips In Texas, Elon Musk Confirms
EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks with South Korean Counterpart To Boost Bilateral Ties
Trump Caught Red-Handed Cheating At Golf As Caddie ‘Drops Ball in His Favor’ During Scotland Outing | WATCH
Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market

LATEST NEWS

WWE Star Chad Gable Confirms Rotator Cuff Injury, Shares Positive Outlook
Rajnath Singh Opens Operation Sindoor Debate In Lok Sabha, Says ‘No Foreign Interruption To Stop Operation Sindoor’
India Expands Social Protection: Coverage Soars To 64.3% By 2025
Breaking: 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev
Bihar SIR Hearing: Justice Surya Kant Tells ADR Counsel That It Is Only A Draft Exercise
Breaking: Cambodia and Thailand Halt War with Immediate Ceasefire
Molly Gordon Ended Up Spilling The Bear Spoilers To Logan Lerman, Admits, ‘I Can’t Keep A Secret’
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ben Stokes For Unsportsmanlike Behavior, Dubs Him ‘Spoiled Kid’
Shanti Gold IPO Day 2: What You Need To Know Before It Closes On July 29
BLACKPINK Comes Together For Jennie’s Solo Song, Zayn Malik Marks Attendance With Daughter At Group’s NYC Concert
Breaking: Cambodia and Thailand Halt War with Immediate Ceasefire

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Breaking: Cambodia and Thailand Halt War with Immediate Ceasefire

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Breaking: Cambodia and Thailand Halt War with Immediate Ceasefire
Breaking: Cambodia and Thailand Halt War with Immediate Ceasefire
Breaking: Cambodia and Thailand Halt War with Immediate Ceasefire
Breaking: Cambodia and Thailand Halt War with Immediate Ceasefire

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?