Eredivisie Summaries

Oct 25 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Eredivisie on Saturday (start times are CET) Fortuna Sittard (0) 1 Scorers: P. Gladon 75 Yellow card: Hubner 56, Tunjić 93, Brittijn 93 Subs used: Ihattaren 46 (Adewoye), Hubner 46 (Peterson), Gladon 66 (Limnios), Aïko 66 (Sierhuis), Tunjić 83 (Ivo Pinto) Groningen (1) 2 Scorers: D. van der Werff 6, M. Peersman 61 Yellow card: Resink 71 Subs used: Willumsson 80 (van der Werff), Mercera 85 (Taha), Seuntjens 85 (Rente) Referee: Rob Dieperink ……………………………………………………….. Sparta Rotterdam (16:45) Telstar ……………………………………………………….. Volendam (18:00) Heracles ……………………………………………………….. PEC Zwolle (19:00) NEC ……………………………………………………….. Sunday, October 26 fixtures (CET/GMT) Twente v Ajax (1115) Feyenoord v PSV (1330) AZ v Utrecht (1545) Go Ahead Eagles v Excelsior (1900)

