Home > World > Europe and Ukraine Wait with Hope and Anxiety as Trump and Putin Prepare to Meet

Europe and Ukraine Wait with Hope and Anxiety as Trump and Putin Prepare to Meet

European leaders welcomed Trump’s plan to meet Putin on August 15 to end the Ukraine war but stressed continued support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia. They insisted on respecting borders, starting talks with a ceasefire, and warned against territorial swaps without strong security guarantees.

Donald Trump is likely to meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska.
Donald Trump is likely to meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 10, 2025 06:36:48 IST

European leaders expressed relief at U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to end the war in Ukraine, while emphasizing the importance of maintaining pressure on Moscow and safeguarding Ukrainian and European security interests.

Donald Trump is likely to meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska.  The US president said that all the parties linked to the war which also includes Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, could reach an agreement to end the conflict which has dragged on for three and a half years. Although details of the proposed agreement have not yet been disclosed, Trump indicated it could involve “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both,” a prospect Zelenskiy has rejected and his European allies warn might encourage further Russian aggression.

Europe Wants US to Push for Peace in Ukraine and Stop Russia

On Saturday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, along with representatives from Ukraine and European nations, at Chevening House, a country mansion southeast of London, to discuss Trump’s peace initiative.

In a joint statement, the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and the president of the European Commission expressed support for Trump’s efforts but underscored the need to continue backing Ukraine and pressuring Russia.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the principle that international borders should not be changed by force and stated that the current line of contact should serve as the starting point for negotiations. Any talks, they added, must occur within the context of a ceasefire or a reduction in hostilities.

Will Russia Agree For a Ceasefire?

A European official confirmed that a counterproposal had been presented during the Chevening meeting but declined to provide specific details. According to The Wall Street Journal, European representatives proposed that a ceasefire be established before any further steps and that any territorial exchanges be reciprocal, backed by strong security guarantees.

The White House did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the European counterproposals.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated their commitment to achieving a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine and pledged unwavering support for Zelenskiy, while welcoming Trump’s efforts to end the conflict, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Also Read: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Draws Red Line: Peace Deal Impossible If Russia Demands Ukraine’s Land

Tags: europerussiaUkrianeus

