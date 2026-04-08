‘Europe is a bit of a mess’: Trump Jr. Visits Bosnia, Backs Dodik and Slams European Union At Panel

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, visited Bosnia’s Serb Republic on Tuesday in a move seen as backing its pro-Russian former leader Milorad Dodik. During the visit, he described the European Union as being “in a bit of a mess.”

Trump Jr. travelled to Banja Luka, the region’s administrative center, as a guest of Dodik’s son, Igor. His trip came at the same time as U.S. Vice President JD Vance made remarks in Budapest accusing the European Union of interfering in Hungary’s elections.

Speaking at a private panel with regional leaders and business figures, Trump Jr. said that many global business leaders view Europe negatively, calling it “a disaster.” However, he added that despite these concerns, people believe the situation needs to be improved due to Europe’s importance for Western values and civilization.

Bosnia’s Fragile Political Setup Explained

The Serb Republic is one of two autonomous regions that make up Bosnia, alongside the Bosniak-Croat Federation, under the 1995 Dayton peace accords brokered by the U.S. to end the 1992–95 war that killed about 100,000 people and displaced some 2 million.

The panel event was open only to government-aligned media outlets but video was broadcast on regional television.

Dodik, the region’s former separatist president, was stripped of his mandate last August over a court verdict banning him from politics and had been under U.S. sanctions for flouting the Dayton peace treaty. He has become a strong supporter of policies of Donald Trump after he took power last year.

“Signal of Shift” in U.S. Policy?

“The arrival of Vance in Hungary and Donald Trump Jr. in Banja Luka is a signal of an important shift in the U.S. administration under President Trump, showing concern for this part of Europe,” Dodik posted on X.

In October, the U.S. Treasury Department lifted sanctions imposed on Dodik and his allies and family members without publicly explaining the decision. Serb officials have since said they have been working quietly to improve relations with Washington, while maintaining close ties with traditional ally Russia.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

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