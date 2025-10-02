Why Was the Eiffel Tower Closed? Paris In Chaos, Gen Z Joins Nationwide Protests Across 200+ French Towns

France witnessed a nationwide strike on Thursday as major unions mobilized workers, retirees, and students in protest against proposed budget cuts and to demand higher taxes on the wealthy. The demonstrations, spanning over 200 towns and cities, mark the latest in a wave of protests that began last month amid political unrest and heated budget negotiations.

Thousands March Across France

In Paris, demonstrators gathered at Place d’Italie in the afternoon, marching through the city streets. Authorities reported that the Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors due to the strike.

The nationwide action highlights growing public frustration over proposed austerity measures, with protesters calling for the government to abandon draft budget plans introduced by the previous administration.

Unions Demand Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu For Policy Reversal

Unions have urged Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, who was appointed last month, to halt measures proposed by his predecessor. These plans include freezes on social welfare programs and other austerity steps, which critics argue would further undermine the purchasing power of low- and middle-income workers.

The unions are also pushing for higher taxes on France’s wealthiest citizens. Lecornu has yet to present his detailed budget plans or appoint government ministers, expected in the coming days.

French Parliament Set to Debate Budget Amid Division

The deeply divided French parliament is scheduled to debate the budget bill by the end of the year, setting the stage for continued political tension.

The previous minority government, led by François Bayrou, collapsed in early September after losing a crucial confidence vote. Bayrou had proposed unpopular measures to curb France’s fragile public finances, including a plan to cut €44 billion in spending by 2026, partially by eliminating two public holidays.

Last year, France’s deficit reached 5.8% of GDP, nearly double the EU ceiling of 3%, while national debt exceeded €3.3 trillion, or roughly 114% of economic output.

Why Is France Witnessing Protests?

Sophie Binet, head of the CGT union, emphasized the unprecedented nature of the protests.

She said, “It’s true, it’s the first time that there are three days of strikes and protests in a month without a government or budget. It shows the level of social anger.”

Speaking to BFM TV about the timing of the action, she added, “Why are we protesting now? Because we feel that it’s now that the decisions are being made and we want to be heard.”

