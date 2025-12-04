FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Goes Viral Over Baba Vanga ‘Prophecy’ Rumours: What’s The Truth Behind It?

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw approaches on Friday in Washington DC, a surprising story has gone viral worldwide. Some media outlets are linking the event to a prophecy by the late Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, who is said to have predicted that Earth would make contact with extraterrestrial life during a major sporting event in 2025.

Reports claiming the prophecy have appeared in international media, including The Mail and Sky History. They suggest that a UFO could appear as a “new light in the sky” during a major global event in 2025, shocking humanity and the scientific community, with millions witnessing it live. Some outlets have even connected this claim to the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw, which will feature all 48 qualified teams and is expected to attract hundreds of millions of viewers around the world.

However, experts warn that these stories are purely speculative. Baba Vanga left no written record of her prophecies, and most claims come from followers or later interpretations. People close to her say many of the statements attributed to her were never made.

Previous predictions linked to her name, such as the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, and the rise of Donald Trump, are often disputed. The alleged prediction about extraterrestrial contact falls into the same category of folklore and media myth.

Despite the excitement around the viral prophecy, the real focus remains on football. The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in history, with 48 teams competing across 104 matches in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the draw, which will set the stage for the tournament’s fixtures and groups.

While the Baba Vanga story adds an unusual twist to the World Cup buzz, FIFA officials and football fans are keeping their eyes on the sport itself. The draw is expected to dominate global television screens, bringing fans together to celebrate the beautiful game and look forward to a record-breaking tournament in 2026.